Billionaire England’s Biggest Put Post

In this article, we discuss 10 stocks on which Israel Englander holds PUT positions. If you want to read about some more stocks on which Englander has created put positions, head straight to The 5 Biggest Put Positions of Billionaire Englanders.

According to conservative estimates, the hedge fund industry is worth more than $4 trillion, and billionaire Israel Englander’s hedge fund, Millennium Management, accounts for more than $198 billion of it. This amount pales in comparison to the $35 million that Englander had when he started his hedge fund in 1989. Englander has been one of the most successful fund managers on Wall Street for the past few decades, with average returns of more than 14% per year. , dwarfing the numbers from the S&P 500.

Israel Englander began his career in the stock world right out of college – he graduated from New York University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in finance – by working as a specialist clerk for the American Stock Exchange. By 1977 he had built a floor brokerage house. Englander continued working as a broker until the late 1980s, starting his own hedge fund in 1989 with nearly two decades of investing experience. Englander partnered with Ronald Shearer on a $35 million investment in the fund, which was raised by injecting millions of seed money into the business as individual contributions.

Englander is an old-school investor who leverages strategies like statistical arbitrage, fundamental long-short pairs, merger arbitrage and convertible arbitrage to generate returns. Englanders use hundreds of different trading teams for this purpose – in a report financial Times Claims that his hedge fund currently employs over 300 trading teams – making millions of trades in a single day. By his own admission, his teams can make over 2 million trades every day. At any given time, their hedge funds have thousands of positions in equities. According to reports, Englander has amassed a staggering wealth through his fund, putting his personal net worth close to $12 billion.

The latest 13F filing shows that the top ten holdings in Millennium Management’s equity portfolio are concentrated in the technology and healthcare domains. Their share in the entire portfolio is more than 21%. The value of the equity portfolio has declined by about $5 billion between June and September this year. However, Englander founded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and has doubled down on its bets against big tech companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). During this period, the fund made fresh purchases in 869 stocks, sold 853 equities, made additional purchases in 2,354 and reduced holding in 2,332 companies.

Englander manages one of the most diverse portfolios on Wall Street. Sometimes, his condition can be extremely difficult to explain. For example, recent filings show that Englander held put positions on several well-known technology stocks, most of which are discussed below. However, it is also important to clarify that before readers take too much from these, they should also consider that they have considerable bullish calls on these equities in the same portfolio. As a general rule, when a trader does this, it usually provides protection from some negative influences. It is not easy to speculate on this because the strike prices of PUT options are not public. At the end of the day, combining bearish and bullish calls, it is likely that in this scenario, the trader still walks away with good profits from these bets.

our methodology

These were selected from Millennium Management’s investment portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The shares in which the firm has PUT options were considered. To provide readers with some context about their investment choices, analyst ratings for the stocks are also mentioned. Hedge fund sentiment around each stock was calculated using data from nearly 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey through the second quarter of 2023.

Billionaire England’s Biggest Put Post

Israel Englander of Millennium Management

Billionaire England’s Biggest Put Post

10.Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW, Keep

Number of hedge fund holders: 83

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) provides cybersecurity solutions. The latest data shows that Millennium Management owned Palo Alto Networks, Inc. worth $647 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. There were PUT options on over 2.7 million shares of Panw Inc. (NYSE:PANW), representing 0.32% of the portfolio.

On November 16, investment advisor Citi acquired Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $280 from $285, noting that the company’s first quarter was covered by a new three-year plan. Billings were missed and the outlook diminished.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 83 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) had a stake of $3.7 billion, compared to 87’s stake of $3.9 billion last quarter.

Exactly Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Israel is betting against Englander’s shares.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Timessquare Capital Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and called on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“Another area of ​​strength was the information technology sector. At the forefront is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) had a gain of 28%. Palo Alto, a global provider of network and cloud-based cybersecurity systems, had revenue and earnings that exceeded estimates, leading management to raise its guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. Palo Alto’s billing rates grew faster than expected – particularly for its next-gen security platform – while the company’s margins also strengthened. As its shares rose, we reduced our position.

9. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:amd, Keep

Number of hedge fund holders: 112

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) operates as a semiconductor manufacturer. The latest data shows that Millennium Management will own Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. at the end of Q3 2023. There were PUT options on over 7.1 million shares of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), worth $735 million, which is 0.37% of the portfolio.

On November 13, investment advisor Roth MKM announced its acquisition of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $125, noting that the company represents a differentiated portfolio of high-performance computer and networking processors and accelerators. A strong investment opportunity.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 112 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) had a stake of $6.9 billion, while 91 hedge funds had a stake of $4.8 billion last quarter.

8. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM, Keep

Number of hedge fund holders: 71

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is an integrated oil and gas firm. The latest data shows that Millennium Management had PUT options on over 6.5 million shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) worth $773 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, representing 0.39% of the portfolio.

On November 14, investment advisor Mizuho maintained a buy rating on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stock and lowered the price target to $133 from $139, citing low downstream estimates for the price update.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 71 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a $3 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), compared to 73 with a $4.3 billion stake in the previous quarter.

7. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, Keep

Number of hedge fund holders: 152

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology firm. Regulatory filings show that Millennium Management had PUT options on more than 11.7 million shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) worth $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, representing 0.77% of the portfolio.

On November 16, investment advisor Wells Fargo acquired Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) maintained an Equal Weight rating on the stock and raised the price target to $129 from $126.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Texas-based investment firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) with 43 million shares worth more than $5.7 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Weitz Investment Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“For other quarterly contributors, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc., (META) have added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platform and Alphabet were the real standouts year-to-date. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks have rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operating execution and improved sentiment. Despite tremendous gains and attention, we think both Alphabet and Meta are undervalued.

6. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA, Keep

Number of hedge fund holders: 175

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides graphics, computing, and networking solutions. The latest data shows that Millennium Management had PUT options on 4.1 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) worth $1.7 billion at the end of Q3 2023, representing 0.90% of the portfolio.

On October 20, investment advisor KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock and lowered the price target to $650 from $750, noting that broad-based demand trends remain weak as China recovers. Limited signals are visible.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a major shareholder in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with 20 million shares worth more than $8.8 billion.

Exactly Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the stocks Israel Englander is betting against. ,

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“At the portfolio level, the positive fundamental trends we saw in the second quarter continued in the third quarter – with many of our companies reporting stability or modest improvement in business trends. Weighted average 2023 revenue growth expectations for the portfolio were 3.8% during the third quarter or 0.8% higher if we exclude NVIDIA. We wrote about NVIDIA at length earlier this year, but it’s notable that the company has continued to exceed its own projections and the Street’s most optimistic expectations. After raising its revenue and EPS guidance for 2023 by 40% and 69%, respectively, last quarter, NVIDIA raised it by 26% and 35%, respectively, following the most recent report. Consensus expectations are now calling for revenue to increase by 94% this year, while earnings per share are expected to increase by 192%. You may have seen these types of growth rates before, but we doubt you’ve seen them from a company generating $50 billion in revenue. The skeptics who continue to question and doubt the growing demand for Generative Artificial Intelligence forgot to tell NVIDIA about it. But we digress…back to the portfolio…profit expectations have risen even faster than revenue and margin expectations for the third quarter were up 11% (or 7.8% ex-NVIDIA) by 149bps (107bps Ex-NVIDIA). So, broadly speaking, our companies are seeing improvement in overall business trends, which is flowing to their bottom line, leading to higher margins. We are also beginning to see the benefits of lower cost structures and more disciplined capital allocation compared to two or three years ago, when capital was cheaper and more readily available.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 largest put positions of billionaire Englanders.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. nobody. Billionaire England’s Biggest Put Post Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com