Billionaire David Tepper has invested 38% of his portfolio in these 5 dividend stocks. The Motley Fool

Is David Tepper an income investor? No. Hedge fund managers (and Carolina Panthers owners) probably don’t factor dividends into their thinking much when picking stocks.

However, that doesn’t mean Tepper doesn’t own plenty of dividend stocks. There are more in the billionaire’s Appaloosa Management hedge fund than you might think. He has invested 38% of his portfolio in these five dividend stocks.

1. Meta Platform

meta platform (META -0.40% ) ranks as a top holding in Tepper’s Appaloosa Hedge Fund. As of September 30, 2023, it held 1.95 million shares – more than 11.5% of its total portfolio at that time.

Until recently, Meta would not have created a list featuring Tepper’s dividend stocks. However, the social media leader announced on February 1, 2024 that it is initiating a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. This means the dividend yield is around 0.44%. It’s not great, but it’s a start.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT 1.55%) trailing META as Taper’s second largest position. Appaloosa owned 1.64 million shares of the technology giant at the end of the third quarter of 2023, enough to make up about 10.2% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

Many big tech companies don’t pay dividends. However, Microsoft started a dividend program as early as 2003.

Its dividend currently stands at 0.74%. The company has increased its dividend payout by an impressive 168% over the last 10 years.

3. Nvidia

NVIDIA (NVDA 3.58%) is not the third-highest position for a taper. he is of honor Amazon,

However, the graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer is the billionaire’s No. 4 holding, comprising 8.8% of his total portfolio. Appaloosa owned 1.02 million shares of Nvidia at the end of the third quarter.

Unlike Amazon, Nvidia pays a dividend. Granted, that’s not huge: The chip maker’s dividend yield is only 0.02%. Still, the company has increased its payout by 88% since starting the dividend program in 2015. With a dividend payout ratio of barely more than 2%, the company could easily grow its dividend much higher if it wanted to.

4. Intel

intel (INTC 1.91%) is Appaloosa’s ninth-largest holding, trailing several stocks that don’t pay dividends. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the hedge fund held 6.25 million shares of Intel, representing about 4.4% of its portfolio.

Normally, Intel’s dividend yield of close to 1.2% wouldn’t be anything to get excited about. However, compared to most of Tepper’s top holdings, this yield looks spectacular.

However, it’s worth noting that Intel cut its dividend payout by more than 65% last year as part of a major cost-cutting effort.

5. Federal Express

Not every dividend stock that Tepper owns is in the tech sector. federal Express (FDX 0.36%) is his 10th largest position. As of September 30, 2023, Tepper’s hedge fund owned 650,000 shares of FedEx, representing 3.4% of its portfolio.

FedEx’s dividend yield of over 2.1% is quite respectable. So does the company’s payout ratio below 29%.

Arguably, the best thing about FedEx’s dividend program is its track record of dividend growth. Over the past 10 years, the shipping and logistics giant has increased its dividend payout by a whopping 740%.

best of the bunch

I wouldn’t recommend buying any of these stocks just for their dividends. However, many of them should deliver strong growth over the next decade and beyond.

If I had to choose one of the best out of the bunch, I would choose Meta Platform. I also like Microsoft and Nvidia, but Meta is undervalued by Wall Street in my view. The company’s recent stellar quarterly results underline how much potential it has.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has held positions at Amazon, Meta Platform, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, FedEx, Meta Platform, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long $57.50 calls on Intel for January 2023, long $45 calls on Intel for January 2025, and short $47 calls on Intel for February 2024. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com