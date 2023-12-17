Business

Published on Dec 16, 2023, 4:49pm ET

A credible voice on Wall Street is warning investors not to rush the markets.

“The biggest mistake investors make is that they rush in when the market is going up, and they rush in when the market is going down,” said David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group. They rush to get out.” One of the world’s largest and most successful private equity firms on “The Claman Countdown”.

“When the market is going up that much, people should look for things that are out of favor right now or things where it’s probably going to go up a lot and probably come down a little bit,” Rubenstein advised. “I think prices are too high right now. They may be going up 5% or more, but they’re not going to be up 50% from where we are now.

Volatile stock markets and recession concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic have created a tough ride for investors.

Rubenstein told Fox Business’ Liz Claman that the economy is “doing pretty well” and that “recessions seem unlikely in the future.”

,We have a recession every seven years, so there will be a recession at some point or the other. But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen in the next few quarters,” Rubenstein said.

However, inflation remains a challenge for the US economy.

The market is “recognizing.” [that] Inflation has come down a bit and [is] Probably close to where the Fed wants it, not exactly where the Fed wants it,” he explained.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady for the third consecutive time on Wednesday. The widely expected decision left interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

The Carlyle Group co-founder echoes policymakers’ forecasts and expects a rate cut “sometime next year.”

However, he predicted the Fed would cut rates in the second quarter.

As the Fed continues to keep inflation under control, Rubenstein worries that a rate cut in the third or fourth quarter could be seen as “political” as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

“Obviously, if you cut rates in the third quarter, it will be seen as helping the Democrats. And I suspect that criticism is something the Fed will want to avoid,” he said.

