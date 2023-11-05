Top Line

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a record $157.2 billion cash pile Saturday morning amid a surge in operating profit, as the group’s shares continue to rise while its billionaire executives toy with a potential new major acquisition.

Berkshire Hathaway, whose subsidiaries run the gamut from insurance giant Geico to ice cream chain Dairy Queen, reported a third-quarter operating profit of $10.76 billion in the period ended Sept. 30, up 40.6% from $7.65 billion in the third quarter of 2022. is more.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s cash at the end of September increased from $147.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter, breaking the company’s previous record of $149.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s performance comes as it takes advantage of rising bond yields, while its growing cash could enable the group to make larger purchases – Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said. wall street journal The chances of a major acquisition with Buffett at the helm are “at least 50/50”.

Berkshire Hathaway also reported investment losses of $23.5 billion in the third quarter, due in part to a quarterly decline in shares of Apple, in which Berkshire has a minority stake (Apple shares are up more than 3% since September 30 and has increased by even more (41%) on year.

In its statement, the group also acknowledged that its transaction was driven by geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, prolonged inflation and “government and private sector efforts to mitigate the adverse economic impacts of the Covid-19 virus and its variants.” Has been affected by “actions”.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A stock is up nearly 14% year to date, pushing share prices above $64,600. The company’s stock climbed nearly 6% between June 21 and mid-September to reach a high of $563,072 on September 19, making it one of the biggest movers of the summer on Wall Street – shares have since fallen nearly 6% to $534,132. Have come.

We estimate Buffett’s net worth at $117.5 billion, making the 93-year-old Buffett – who has vowed to give away more than 99% of his wealth – the fifth richest person in the world.

I’m a Boston-based journalist. Before joining Forbes, I covered the environment, local government and the arts for a small-town newspaper in Nantucket. My previous work includes NPR, WBUR, WCAI and Nantucket Today. I graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a degree in Political Science. Email me at [email protected]

Source: www.forbes.com