Billionaire Bolloré is about to break up Vivendi, sending shares soaring

(Bloomberg) — Vivendi SE is considering splitting its media and entertainment empire into several companies to better take advantage of each unit’s strengths.

Since listing Universal Music Group two years ago, the French company has “tolerated significantly higher group discounts”, reducing its valuation and increasing growth opportunities for its subsidiaries, according to a statement on Wednesday. Is limited.

Vivendi shares rose 9.9% to €9.84 at 9:23 a.m. in Paris trading, giving the company a market value of €10.1 billion. Earlier, shares had risen by up to 12%, which was the biggest intraday gain since September 2021.

A separation would “unleash the growth potential” of all its activities, Vivendi said, and it would be structured around three businesses: film and TV production arm Canal+; advertising and communications arm Havas; and publishing group Lagardere, which is seeing strong growth marked by “myriad” investment opportunities.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Bloxham said the move would represent “a U-turn from its existing strategy of seeking closer integration among its disparate collection of media assets”. Vivendi has tried to create synergy between its activities by turning intellectual properties like Paddington Bear into films, books and marketing campaigns in an effort to build a European empire to rival Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.

Vivendi said it would use its “normal” banks and advisers to study a potential breakup and that any plan would need to bring value to all stakeholders and take into account tax consequences. The company did not say when it would take the decision.

Investors are keen to see whether French billionaire Vincent Bolloré – Vivendi’s controlling shareholder, who has been compared to fellow media mogul Rupert Murdoch – will invest his time in the company in a bid to gain greater control over the media business and take it in new directions. Try to increase the stake or not. The 71-year-old had already begun reshaping Vivendi through Universal Music’s 2021 initial public offering.

The split will allow Vivendi to make acquisitions through the distribution of shares in its markets, as well as make the individual units M&A targets. “A standalone Havas would be an attractive bid target and could even trade at a premium,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Daniel Curwen wrote in a note.

Read more: Billionaire ‘French Murdoch’ built his own right-wing media empire

Bolloré, known as a ruthless corporate raider, has worked to internationalize his media group over the past decade. Since taking control of Canal+ nearly eight years ago, Bolloré has turned the once-struggling unit into a Netflix-like platform by acquiring rivals in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Havas also has an international presence with a large presence in the US. Vivendi has focused last year on finalizing the acquisition of media rival Lagardere, which owns Hachette, the world’s third-largest publishing house, and the global travel retail business.

If the split goes through, Bolloré has a war chest to pursue further operations as a controlling shareholder of various media groups after Bollore SE divested its family stake, its transportation and logistics business .

