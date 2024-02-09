Billionaire Bill Ackman runs Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund that has returned 234% over the past five years, crushing 95% of total returns. S&P 500, Pershing Square also outperformed benchmark indexes over the past year and over the past decade. This outperformance makes Ackman and his fund a worthwhile case study for investors.

A closer look at the fund in the September quarter shows that Ackman had 31.4% of Pershing Square’s portfolio invested in two stocks: 17.4%. Alphabet (GOOGL 0.25%) (GOOG 0.37%), split between Class A and Class C shares, and another 14% lowe’s (less -0.59%). That level of investment shows that Ackman has great confidence in the ability of both of these companies to create shareholder value.

Here’s what investors should know about these great stocks.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet reported solid fourth-quarter results that beat both top- and bottom-line estimates. Revenue growth increased 13% year over year due to its strength in cloud computing, and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share increased 56% due to cost control efforts and share repurchases. The stock also moved down after the report as advertising revenue fell slightly short of expectations, but Alphabet remains well-positioned to create value for shareholders.

Alphabet’s subsidiary Google is the world’s largest adtech company. According to Statista, it will account for 39% of global digital advertising revenue in 2023, more than double the market share of its nearest competitor. This dominance is a product of its ability to engage Internet users and source data through some of the world’s most prolific web properties and platforms, including Google Search, YouTube, Android, and Chrome.

Google also has a strong presence in cloud computing. It accounted for 11% of global cloud infrastructure and platform services spending in the fourth quarter, up from 10% a year ago and 9% two years ago. Product innovation and better go-to-market capabilities have been the driving force behind those share gains, and investors have good reason to think the momentum will continue. Google is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research and AI infrastructure, and the company is leaning into that strength.

Google recently launched its new multimodal model Gemini, which some experts see as an improved version of GPT-4 (the model that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus). Google Cloud customers can use Gemini to build custom generative AI applications that span text, images, video, audio, and computer code. Additionally, the company also launched Duet AI last year, a generative AI assistant that automates tasks in workspace applications, such as drafting text in Google Docs and creating images in Google Slides.

Moving forward, the edtech and cloud computing market is projected to grow 14% annually through 2030. This gives Alphabet a good chance for double-digit sales growth by the end of the decade. In that context, its current valuation of 6 times sales seems quite reasonable. Patient investors with a five-year horizon should consider buying a small position in this growth stock today.

2. Lowe’s

Lowe’s reported weak financial results in the third quarter, missing expectations on the top and bottom lines. Revenue fell 13% year over year to $20.5 billion due to a decline in do-it-yourself (DIY) consumer spending, offset by modest growth in professional same-store sales. Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income declined 6% to $3.06 per diluted share.

But Lowe’s is well positioned to accelerate growth again in the future. Housing stock across the US is both limited and aging, and the company should take advantage of those tailwinds as it pivots to its Total Home strategy. Additionally, Lowe’s is part of an elite group of stocks known as the Dividend Kings.

In 2020, Lowe outlined the Total Home strategy, which aims to position the company as a comprehensive provider of all things home improvement. The strategy focuses on five initiatives:

Driving Entries with Pros accelerate online sales Extension of installation services Improving localization through logistics Expanding Product Assortment

Ultimately, the goal is margin expansion and market share gains.

Despite the challenging economic environment, Lowe’s is making progress on those goals. For example, Morgan Stanley believe that home depot Professional same-store sales declined during the third quarter, but Lowe’s posted growth, indicating gains in market share. Additionally, its adjusted operating margin in the third quarter was 13.2%, approximately 600 basis points higher than when the company announced its Total Home strategy. Management expects this figure to reach 14.5% over the next two to four years.

Lowe’s benefited from substantial brand authority, as evidenced by its position as the second-largest home improvement retailer, and CEO Marvin Ellison was recently recognized Baron’s One of the Top 25 CEOs of 2023. In short, the company has an effective growth strategy, a strong market presence, and good leadership. That winning combination should help grow Lowe’s share of the future fragmented $1 trillion home improvement market.

Wall Street expects Lowe’s earnings to grow 5.5% annually over the next three to five years, but that figure could move upward as economic conditions improve. That said, current consensus estimates at 16.8x earnings make the current valuation expensive. Investors intent on beating the market may want to wait for a cheap entry point, but investors willing to trade market-beating returns for reliable dividends should consider buying a short position today.

