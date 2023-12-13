Billionaire Bill Ackman argues that his anti-Semitism campaign against Harvard is completely unrelated to his 'unfortunate experience as a donor'.

Bill Ackman denied that his week-long campaign against Harvard University and its president was motivated by resentment toward his alma mater, but he acknowledged a “serious” dispute with the school over a donation he made in 2017 .

“To be extremely clear, my advocacy on behalf of anti-Semitism, free speech on campus, and my concerns with DEI at Harvard have no connection with my unfortunate experience as a donor to the university,” Ackman wrote in a post on Tuesday. Nothing to do with it.” Night.

The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management was responding to a New York Times article that detailed his ties to Harvard. It is the latest in a series of lengthy posts about the school to his nearly 1 million followers, in which he accuses the institution of double standards on free speech, criticizes its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and criticizes President Claudine Gay. Demand for removal.

The university’s board said Tuesday it unanimously endorsed Gay after weeks of mounting criticism, which intensified after his widely derided testimony last week at a congressional hearing about anti-Semitism at American universities. Was. More than 700 faculty members signed a petition objecting to external pressure on the university to oust Gay, the school’s first black president.

A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment on Ackman or make Gay available for an interview.

Ackman, who attended Harvard as an undergraduate and also completed a degree in business school, explained in his latest post that years ago he funded $25 million to recruit “the world’s best behavioral economists.” In 2017, he was reported to have hired superstar Stanford University economist Raj Chetty, but Harvard needed the money for the chair.

Ackman, whose wealth is now estimated at $2.4 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said the timing was far from ideal. His fund had lost money, investors were saving money and he was in the middle of a divorce.

“The problem was I had no liquidity because my divorce had cost me most of the money (I had to borrow a lot of money) and my business was in bad shape,” Ackman revealed.

Ackman’s solution was to give Harvard stock in Coupang Inc., which at the time was a speculative private venture-backed company.

The stock he was offering was valued at $10 million, but Ackman said he agreed with Harvard that it would make up the difference if the value fell below $10 million. But if the company goes public and the stock is valued at more than $15 million, it will have the right to “allocate excess realized value” above that amount to any Harvard-related initiative of its choice.

In January 2021, Ackman said he learned that Coupang was going public at a valuation of $50 billion. That price would mean the stock he gave to Harvard was worth $85 million, with Ackman saying the money would go toward helping develop a Norman Foster-designed building to house Chetty and his team. Will be used.

But then they were informed that Harvard Management Co., which oversees the $51 billion endowment, had sold the stock back to Coupang in a private transaction in March 2020. Ackman said that no one from Harvard management or administration had contacted him to ask at that time. If he wanted to buy back the stock or apologize after the fact for missing out on a potential $75 million profit.

In contrast, the Pershing Square Foundation and a donor-advised fund, to which Ackman gave Coupang stock, received about $1 billion from the share sale.

Ackman said he had been told that Gay, who became Harvard’s president in July, would address the issue, but that it still had not been resolved.

protest on campus

Relations between Ekman and the university administration have deteriorated since October 7 when Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking hundreds hostage. Ackman joined with others, including former Harvard President Larry Summers, to criticize Gay’s initial failure to strongly condemn the attack and the school’s silence after more than 30 student groups wrote a letter blaming Israel solely for the violence. Has criticized.

Gay has since made several statements condemning both the attack and anti-Semitism. But the complex continues to be divided amid Israel’s response in Gaza, which has killed more than 18,000 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Protests against Israel are often organized and while Ekman acknowledges that this is acceptable, he highlights how some have incorporated the chant “Intifada!” Intifada! Intifada! From river to sea, Palestine will be free.” The phrase has been widely interpreted as a call for the expulsion of Jews from Israel and the abolition of the Jewish state. Ackman has said that the failure to confront a small group of students and faculty has emboldened anti-Semites.

“People can be critical of Israel, the Israeli government. But, sadly, there are also kids who have been spit on, or abused, or harassed, or have anti-Semitic statements posted on Slack message boards on campus,” Ekman said. Said.

Ackman stepped up his campaign after a December 5 congressional hearing when Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth delivered a narrow legal response on whether calling for the genocide of Jews was appropriate for the school. Is against the policy. Magill resigned over the weekend, while Kornbluth has retained the support of MIT Corp.

Ackman posted a letter on Sunday on Has done more damage to the reputation of Harvard University than to the individual.”

They also raised questions about his academic work and how he was chosen to lead the institution, while also accusing him of suppressing his preferred speech – words that some considered going too far.

“Mr. Ackman and others have a right to draw attention to issues of anti-Semitism at his alma mater,” wrote David Thomas, president of Morehouse College and Ackman’s former professor at Harvard Business School. “The validity of President Gay’s selection But turning the question around because she’s a black woman is a kind of whistleblower that we’ve heard before: Blacks and women are not equally worthy. We should be calling it out.”

Ackman said in his post that he had no resentment toward Harvard and that the incident regarding the donation was an example of his concerns about Harvard’s leadership. He has also said that his criticism of Gay would remain unchanged “if his gender, race and/or LGBTQ+ status were different.”

He declined further comment through a spokesperson.

