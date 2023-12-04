Billionaire Ackman doubles down on Harvard criticism over pro-Palestinian protests: 'Anti-Semitism exploded on campus'

Top Line

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman this week doubled down on his criticism of his alma mater, Harvard University, arguing that anti-Semitism has “exploded” at the Ivy League school as school administrators grapple with massive pro-Palestinian protests. Have been.

important facts

in about 1,700 words Post On

The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management also criticized Gay for an October 12 statement in which he said the university “embraces a commitment to free expression”, including “views that many of us People find it offensive, even offensive” – in a statement Akman argued anti-Semitism was used to justify granting permission.

Ackman claimed in his statement that unnamed senior faculty members told him that Harvard “is a place where loud, hate-filled protests are encouraged, but where faculty and students cannot share viewpoints that are accepted.” Are inconsistent with the story.” Campus.”

Ekman also quoted those faculty members as saying that “whiteness is fundamentally considered oppressive at Harvard,” adding that on campus “so it’s OK to hate Israel and Jews because they’re considered oppressors.”

Gay did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment, although in several statements since Hamas’ October 7 attack and Israel’s invasion of Gaza, he has warned the university of “violating the safety of members of our community.” Any activity that constitutes anti-Semitism will not be tolerated,” and vowed to protect students and faculty from “harassment and marginalization,” adding that anti-Semitism “has no place at Harvard.”

Ackman’s statement marks the latest criticism from the billionaire over the university’s response to growing protests criticizing Israel: Ackman also said criticized The university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives came after claims last month that they do not protect Jewish students (Gay responded to the criticism by saying that the school plans to expand its DEI efforts to combat anti-Semitism. Used to be).

Ackman also claimed in a Post Protests at Harvard “have become more aggressive” on Sunday, linked to a video posted on Instagram of a group of protesters chanting the controversial pro-Palestinian rally slogan, “From the River to the Sea” Gay condemned its use last month, arguing that the phrase is often interpreted as a call for Israel’s elimination.

ekman Posted A video on Sunday showed two students entering a lecture hall and calling for a walk-out in protest of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and that shared Another video shows a Harvard student chanting pro-Palestinian slogans inside a lecture hall, with Ackman captioning it: “This is what you get for $73,600/year” (Harvard’s plan for 2023 The total amount of tuition, room and board is $79,450 (2024 school year).

leading critic

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Harvard have pushed back against criticism of the use of the controversial chant. According to the Harvard Crimson report, some university Jewish organizations said the chants associated with the Arabic word “intifada” – referring to the Palestinian rebellion against Israel – were “hateful anti-Semitic calls”. A student involved in the protest told The Crimson that the chant “symbolizes the Palestinian right to protest”, arguing that people are “afraid of those phrases that they can’t understand the history or the context behind.”

what to see

Gay is scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on anti-Semitism on college campuses along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill. Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) said in a press release late last month that the hearing follows “countless examples of anti-Semitic demonstrations” on college campuses across the country, while college leadership “largely stood by “, which has allowed alarmist rhetoric to flourish and grow.” ,

main background

Harvard has become a center of debate amid Israel’s war with Hamas. The tension began in the days after Hamas attacked Israel and Israel declared war on Hamas, when nearly three dozen Harvard student groups signed a letter placing sole blame on Israel for Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel. Was applied. Ackman wrote a scathing post on “Don’t be hired” – Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neyman responded, saying he would also “like to know so I know these people should never be hired.” Two weeks later, Ackman responded to a video posted on Twitter that showed Harvard students at a pro-Palestinian demonstration and Ackman, along with another student, was escorted away from the demonstration. calling Those students should be suspended (Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee, which organized the event, told Forbes’ protest marshals that they “never physically engaged” with the student in question). Some pro-Palestinian protests at Harvard have also been punished by university officials over the use of the controversial phrase “from the river to the sea,” a decades-old pro-Palestinian rallying cry whose meaning has long been shrouded in controversy and anti-defamation. Considered anti-Semitic by the League. Gay issued a statement last month condemning the use of the phrase – along with “any equally hurtful phrase” – claiming that it has a “specific historical meaning that for many people is related to Israel. indicates the extermination of the Jews.” Over 100 Harvard faculty members criticized Gay’s condemnation of the phrase and claimed that Gay’s comments represent “a depiction of the limits of acceptable expression on our campus” that is “dangerously one-sided.”

tangent line

Other protests on college campuses have turned violent in recent weeks. A University of Massachusetts Amherst student was arrested for punching a Jewish student during a demonstration on campus last month in which protesters called on Hamas to release about 240 hostages taken in its military attack on Israel. Were staying. A Cornell University student was also arrested over alleged threatening posts targeting Jewish students on an online messaging board. Meanwhile, at Columbia University, school officials last month suspended their chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, arguing that they had “repeatedly violated” the school’s policies on campus events. Bar violation. Billionaire Henry Swieka also left the board of Columbia Business School over what he called “grossly anti-Semitic student groups and professors.”

Adverse

The federal Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights launched an investigation into Harvard last week, making the Ivy League school the latest to face federal investigation along with Cornell, Columbia and Wellesley College. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Civil Rights launched its own investigation into Columbia, Cornell, Wellesley and five other schools over possible “shared ancestry” violations of the Civil Rights Act, a provision of the landmark act that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race or national origin. Prohibits.

forbes rating

We estimate Ackman’s real-time net worth to be around $3.8 billion, making the Pershing Square CEO the 783rd richest person in the world.

