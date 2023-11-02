Billionaire Ackman calls on Harvard to suspend students who allegedly removed Jewish student from protest

Top Line

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman calls for Harvard University students and the editor of the Harvard Law Review to be suspended after a pro-Palestinian campus demonstration in which a Jewish student was escorted out, as university students increasingly become targets of business executives. But coming. ,

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, asked whether the Harvard University student… [+] The pro-Palestinian demonstration has not been suspended, as video footage shows them removing a Jewish student from the demonstration.

getty

important facts

Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management and a Harvard graduate, re-posted a video showing a confrontation at a “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” protest at Harvard – Video Posted Social media shows a student appeared to be filming pro-Palestinian protesters, shaking his camera and saying, “Don’t catch me,” before they demanded he leave and escorted him away from the protest.

Aikman asked Post On He was Jewish and was being discriminated against by the demanders. Holiday (forbes Has not been independently verified as to whether the student is Jewish).

Harvard’s student handbook “systematically” allows student public demonstrations, although it lists discrimination on the basis of religion, creed, national origin, and ancestry as “contrary to the principles and policies” of the university.

Ackman specifically called out Harvard Law Review editor Ibrahim Bharmal, who appears in the video, asking on X: “How does this guy remain editor” (Bharmal was identified in the video by anti-Semitic monitoring group Canary Mission. Went).

forbes Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee and Harvard Law Review have been contacted for comment.

Ackman made headlines last month for criticizing Harvard students who signed a statement blaming Israel for the Hamas attack on Israel, saying that Harvard should release the names of the students so that it could And other CEOs could avoid hiring him.

Ackman also visited Harvard on Wednesday and posted another Message Criticizing universities’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for not protecting Jewish students.

tangent line

Ackman is not the only billionaire to object to Harvard students’ criticism of Israel. Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neyman responded to Ackman’s post last month, saying he supported Ackman’s request for students’ names, “so I know I’ll never hire them,” while the healthcare services company EZ Health CEO David Duell responded, “Same.” Several days after Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee released its statement, the conservative advocacy group Accuracy in Media deployed a so-called doxxing truck on Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, carrying the names and faces of students who signed the statement. Accuracy in Media then drove another truck to Columbia University’s New York City campus after students called for the university to cut ties with Israel. Another truck was parked outside the University of Pennsylvania, carrying a message calling for university president Liz Magill to resign, amid complaints surrounding a pro-Palestinian celebration on campus in September, in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. A few weeks earlier, that had started the ongoing war.

what we don’t know

Would Ackman cut donations to Harvard? Columbia donor Billionaire hedge fund founder Leon Cooperman has vowed to stop donating to the New York Ivy League institution following student-led protests against Israel, billionaire hedge fund founder Leon Cooperman told Fox Business. clammon countdown The students are “lacking sh** brains” and he will suspend donations indefinitely until he sees change at the university.

Adverse

At Cornell University, a student was arrested this week for posting threats to Jewish students on an online forum. Junior Patrick Dai was charged with “threatening to kill or injure another by using an interstate communication”, headlined “Shooter on 104 West”, in reference to a campus dining hall that provides kosher food. It was after a post on the forum. If found guilty, Dai could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

what to see

The Biden administration on Monday launched an initiative aimed at stemming the rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses, providing more than 200 experts from the Department of Homeland Security to monitor anti-Semitism on campuses across the country.

Further reading

Billionaire Ackman, others pledge not to hire Harvard students who signed letter blaming Israel for Hamas attack (Forbes)

‘Doxxing trucks’ take over Columbia—here’s what to know about the trucks that post students’ names (Forbes)

Cornell student arrested for posting on campus threatening Jewish students (Forbes)

Source: www.forbes.com