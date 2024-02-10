Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards passes through first Virginia legislative hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation outlining a plan to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac River to Northern Virginia easily cleared an initial hurdle in the state Legislature on Friday.

Lawmakers on the Virginia House Appropriations Committee voted 17-3 to advance the measure, which is Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s top priority, to the House floor. Although the bill passed with an overwhelming majority, several senior Democratic legislators were careful to say that their support for the measure at this point was in the interest of continuing negotiations on the deal.

“This process to decide whether or not to enact this legislation will take at least the remainder of our session,” Del. Mark Sickles, a Fairfax County Democrat who supported the bill, said before the committee vote.

The legislation could result in a legacy-defining project for Youngkin, a former college basketball player. Virginia is the nation’s most populous state without any major pro sports franchises, something government officials from both parties have sought to change for decades.

Youngkin and entrepreneur Ted Leonsis, an extremely wealthy former AOL executive and CEO of the teams’ parent company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, announced in December that they had reached an understanding on a deal to transfer the Capitals and the Wizards.

The plan calls for the construction of a $2 billion development in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria, which would include an arena, practice facility and corporate headquarters for Monumental, as well as a separate performing arts venue, just a few miles from Capital One Arena. At distance, the teams involved currently play in Washington.

Monumental and the city of Alexandria will put up the money up front under the terms of the deal, but about $1.5 billion will be financed through bonds issued by a government entity under this year’s legislation.

The bonds will be repaid through a mix of revenues generated from the project, including ticket taxes, parking fees, concession taxes, income taxes imposed on athletes performing at the arena, and naming rights from the district, among other sources. Supporters say those sources would more than cover the debt. But about a third of the financing will be backed by a “moral obligation” of city and state governments, meaning taxpayers could be on the hook if project revenues don’t come in as expected.

Critics of the project, including some who spoke against the bill on Friday, asked why any tax subsidy would be justified.

“This is a bad deal for every taxpayer in Virginia. “We are burdening our children and grandchildren with paying off a 40-year loan to help a billionaire get even richer,” said Andrew McDonald, a former Alexandria City Council member and organizer of the Coalition to Stop the Arena at Potomac Yard. Putting in.” Rally in Capitol Square the day before.

The committee advanced an alternative version of the legislation that was initially introduced by Democratic Del. Luke Torian. It includes a newly added provision that lawmakers will have to rework next year to take effect.

Monica Dixon, Monumental’s president of external affairs and chief administrative officer, said the company is “very pleased” with Friday’s developments.

“We’ll look at it, but don’t expect we’ll have any major concerns,” Dixon said of the amended bill.

Democratic legislative leaders, who control the General Assembly, have generally indicated openness or optimism about passage of arena legislation this year. But he has stopped short of fully supporting the project, both citing concerns there is still work to be done and making it clear the proposal is a bargaining chip in a broader discussion about his own priorities.

Senator L. Lewis Lucas, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, has said she wants to consider increasing public school funding, toll relief for her Hampton Roads area and the arena deal, as well as legalizing recreational cannabis sales. Are.

At one point a Senate committee was expected to consider that House’s version of the bill on Thursday. But the hearing was delayed, and as of Friday afternoon it was unclear when the bill might be heard before Tuesday’s “crossover” deadline that requires non-budget bills to clear their chamber of origin.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, the sponsor of that chamber’s bill, said in a text message that his caucus is still working to reach consensus about changes to the introduced legislation.

Many critics of the project have focused on transportation impacts in an already congested part of Virginia.

The state released a transportation plan last week to address Alexandria residents’ concerns about traffic. Officials say they will commit $200 million to transportation improvements in the corridor, which is already seeing expanded use with the new Amazon headquarters and the new Virginia Tech campus under construction.

The plan targets half of the arena’s patrons arriving by transit, bike or walking, and relies heavily on the newly constructed $370 million Potomac Yard Metro station. But planning data shows that the station, as currently configured, will be “overcrowded” for 60 to 90 minutes during peak hours on game nights.

The plan estimates that station improvements and increased service could reduce congestion by 30 to 45 minutes.

,

Barakat reported from Falls Church, Virginia.

Sarah Rankin and Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com