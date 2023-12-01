Bill Sweeney receives £16k pay rise in year of decline for three Premiership clubs

Bill Sweeney is under the microscope after a chaotic year at the RFU – Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney received a £16,000 pay rise for the 2022-23 financial year – a season in which three Premiership clubs went to the wall and the governing body faced a revolt over the height of the community game’s tackles.

In the annual report published on Friday, the RFU announced that Sweeney’s salary increased from £668,000 in the 2021-22 financial year to £684,000 in the previous financial year, marking a double-digit increase. Chairman Tom Ilub’s remuneration as a non-executive director also rose by £7,000 – from £73,000 to £80,000 – while chief financial officer Sue Day’s pay rose by £18,000 from £491,000 to £509,000. However, the total wage bill for RFU executives was reduced by £126,000.

After taking into account “adjustments for taxation and minority reserves”, the RFU announced a loss of £6.3 million for the last financial year, compared with a profit of £95 million in the previous year. Operating profit was £4 million, down from £15 million in 2021–22. These figures are influenced by CVC’s investment in the Six Nations, which provided £88.5 million for the RFU last year but resulted in a loss of £3.4 million in 2022–23. The union’s profit-and-loss cash reserves stand at £123.3 million.

On the CVC investment, the RFU wrote in its report: “The Board agreed that [the proceeds of the CVC investment] The money was not to be spent on operational expenses and, as revealed in the 2022 annual report, the board established a ‘Strategic Development Fund’ which would be used to invest in the future of rugby, including revenue generating projects and other Is done with things.

The report says all of the RFU’s Covid debt has been paid off and revenue from ticket sales has increased from £33.7 million to £48.4 million. The world-record crowd that watched the Red Roses’ Six Nations match against France at Twickenham in April contributed £1 million to that increased revenue.

In a statement, Sweeney said: “The departure of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish into administration was the most defining aspect of the men’s professional game last season. The post-Covid impact, debt levels and economic environment coupled with the current challenges are creating difficulties for business models.

“In a very difficult financial environment, the RFU achieved an operating profit of £4 million due to strong financial management. The coming years will remain challenging due to inflationary pressure on our costs, pressure on our revenues due to lower discretionary spending and the recovery of corporate confidence. We will continue to implement strong cost controls and prudent financial management.

An RFU spokesperson said: “CEO remuneration increased by two per cent, which is less than the pay rise for staff. All members of the RFU executive team took pay cuts and reduced bonuses during the pandemic. Executive salaries are in line with external benchmarking, this was conducted in 21 and 23 and when comparing the same situation between the FTSE 250 and FTSE Small Cap – the most comparable in terms of market size, all executive salaries were either mid or Are at the lower quartile limit. Most roles are paid more than in 2016, with CEO remuneration being lower (this is before considering inflation). Ian Ritchie received a bill of £749 versus £684 in the 2016 annual report.

