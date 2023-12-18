Bill Simmons: Lakers trading for Zach LaVine would be a big mistake

Longtime NBA writer and Greater Boston native Bill Simmons isn’t exactly a popular figure among Los Angeles Lakers fans. Simmons is generally regarded as the Boston Celtics Homer, and he hasn’t exactly hidden his dislike of the purple and gold over the years.

He can always hope that the Lakers fail in some way. However, he recently gave an opinion on the persistent Lakers trade rumor that is likely accurate.

The team has recently been linked to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. LaVine, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall, has been cited as someone who will give L.A. a legitimate third-down scoring threat and help keep the team afloat when James is resting.

However, his fitness will be questionable, and it is unknown whether he can be called up to the postseason, as he has appeared in only four playoff games since coming to the NBA nine years ago.

This is something Simmons addressed on a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Via Bill Simmons Podcast:

“You know they’re going to make a big trade,” Simmons said of the Lakers. “They have a lot of pieces… They have some rookies that I think people like, they still have an option, they have some contracts that they can put together. [If] This is a Zach LaVine type of trade, I think would be a big mistake. Just to bring in somebody else that we have no idea whether that guy can make it to a playoff series [is the wrong call],

LaVine’s numbers have been down this season, especially when it comes to his shooting efficiency. He is considered a defensive splasher, and although he averages 3.9 career assists a game, he is not exactly a ball-handing, facilitating guard who will set the table for his teammates.

If the Lakers were to trade for LaVine, they would have to give up Rui Hachimura and either D’Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves. Russell is averaging 6.4 assists against just 1.9 turnovers this season, and they will greatly miss his steady hand.

Source: lebronwire.usatoday.com