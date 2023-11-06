November 6, 2023
Bill McGoldrick exits Chernin Entertainment amid layoffs


Unique: Chernin Entertainment is the latest media company to undergo layoffs.

We’ve heard that several executives, including Bill McGoldrick, are leaving Peter Chernin’s company as part of a cost-cutting move. It is believed this is part of the trimmings at Chernin Entertainment as the former Fox boss builds his own The North Road company.

McGoldrick, who was previously president of original content at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and direct-to-consumer, joined Chernin Entertainment in August 2021 as EVP of film and television.

Juan Alfonso, Ian Smith and Jordan Compton are also leaving. Alfonso, who was SVP, Film and Television, also joined in summer 2021, having previously held executive roles at Starz and Disney. Smith and Compton were creative executives.

Chernin Entertainment is part of The North Road Company, formed in July 2022, comprising Chernin Entertainment, Red Arrow Studios’ US assets, including Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and Connor Shell’s non-scripted business Words + Pictures , were brought together.

Earlier this summer, former Showtime head David Nevins joined The North Road Company as CEO and last month his former Showtime colleague Amy Israel joined them as president of television.

Chernin Entertainment is behind series like Netflix’s upcoming limited series Madness Starz’ starring Colman Domingo p-valleyApple’s upcoming Jason Momoa series War Chief, Luther: The Fallen Sun And flame manFor movies as well as Netflix Dicks: The Musical And ford vs ferrari,

This remains a busy period for layoffs; Deadline revealed on Friday that Netflix has cut some executives in its drama and overall deals division, joining Starz in cutting its workforce by 10% as well.

Earlier this year, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, ESPN, Paramount, Conde Nast, Spotify, Fifth Season, Vice, Lionsgate and Roku also made the cut.

