Bill Maher angry at Oliver Stone casting doubt on 2020 election

In the ’90s, Oliver Stone’s yen for conspiracy theories seemed mostly harmless. There weren’t many people like him, so when he made an entire, epic, star-studded blockbuster that depicted almost everyone on Earth being involved in the JFK assassination, it didn’t seem like a big deal. (And nonsensical and all, it’s still a great movie.) Jump forward three decades to the age of QAnon and Stone is one of the least bananas conspiracists out there. But he still has some strange ideas!

Per mediaiteThe famous filmmaker and fan of Donald Trump (at least one actor playing himself) went on Bill Maher’s podcast club random, where they essentially talked nonsense. Of course, Maher was the relative voice of reason. At one point he expressed surprise, referring to the 2020 election, that Trump “still hasn’t conceded.” Sadly, he forced Stone to leave.

“Do you really know he lost?” Stone asked. As Maher’s eyes rolled into the back of his head, Stone said, “I’m just curious and I don’t know all the facts.”

“Okay, I do,” Maher replied. “Are there any conspiracy theories you don’t believe in?”

An annoyed Stone replied, “Oh, come on, Bill!”

Eventually they reached the 2000 election, which was also hotly contested, but which ended with Al Gore winning the popular vote, winning amid an epic recount in Florida, and George W. Bush was given the presidency.

Stone: It was terrifying to me. What happened when the Supreme Court closed it down? You know what happened there. I mean, you know, the popular vote was won. Maher: So, what? Should we always be counting votes, or should we still be counting – Stones: Count them correctly. Maher: He counted them correctly! STONE: Let’s get rid of the Electoral College. Let’s have a popular vote. MAHER: People who have testified that this was a fair and well-run election. This is the personality of people like Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell. You’re talking about Liz Cheney. You’re talking about serious, conservative Republicans who actually went with Trump, a lot of us thought they’d go with a “McCain is no war hero” guy. “Okay, we forgive you.” There is a lot of nonsense that he agreed with Putin in Helsinki against our intelligence agencies. But I know we don’t want to talk about Putin. But it’s like, we found the thing that was their safe word, the thing that made them go, “No, this is too far.” And elections are going to be held in this country. If we do not transfer power peacefully. If someone isn’t just an adult and says, “Well, you can’t win them all. We lost that one. Good luck, sir.” When Obama became president, George Bush stood with him and said we want you to succeed. They don’t do that anymore. Not that I love George Bush, but what a great moment. STONE: So what do you think happened in Florida in 2000?

Well, at least Stone doesn’t have Mike Lindell. you can see the whole club random Episode in the video above.

Source: uproxx.com