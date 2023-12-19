Bill Gates: Why I'm optimistic about the future of AI cnn

editor’s Note: Bill Gates is the co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy. This op-ed is adapted from Bill Gates year ahead letter, The views expressed in this comment are his own. Look more opinions On CNN.

This year was the first time I used artificial intelligence for work, and not just as a novelty. I suspect the same is true for many people. We are just at the beginning of a huge technology transformation. It’s an exciting and confusing time, full of uncertainty about how AI will shape the years to come – but it’s still clearer than ever that AI can be used to improve productivity and power education, mental health care. and how to expand access to others.

My work has always been based on one core idea: innovation is the key to progress. That’s why I started Microsoft. That’s why Melinda and I started the Gates Foundation more than two decades ago. And that’s why life around the world has improved so much in the last century.

Since 2000, the number of children in the world dying before the age of five has almost halved – and innovation is a big reason for this. Scientists came up with new ways of making vaccines that were faster and cheaper as well as safe. They developed new delivery systems that worked in the world’s most remote places, making it possible to reach more children, and created new vaccines that protect children from deadly diseases like rotavirus.

In a world with limited resources, you have to find ways to maximize impact. Innovation is the key to getting the most from every dollar spent. And AI is going to accelerate the rate of new discoveries at a pace we’ve never seen before.

By far the biggest impact has been on the creation of new medicines. AI tools can significantly speed up the drug discovery process, and some companies are already working on developing cancer drugs this way. A key priority of the Gates Foundation in AI is to ensure that these tools are also used to address health issues such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria that affect the world’s poorest.

I believe there is huge potential for using AI to improve life in low- and middle-income countries. I met many innovators from developing countries during a recent visit to Senegal. They are doing amazing AI research with the intention that it will one day benefit people in their own communities. Much of their work is still in the early stages of development, but it’s setting the stage for a massive technology boom later this decade.

It’s impressive to see how much creativity is being brought to the table. The teams I met are researching how AI can fight antibiotic-resistant pathogens, help people better assess their risk of HIV, make medical information more accessible to health workers and many more. I am amazed to see how innovators in developing countries are trying to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing their communities.

Consider this horrifying statistic: Every two minutes a woman dies in childbirth or during pregnancy. A team from India hopes to use artificial intelligence to improve the odds. ARMMAN’s large language model will one day serve as a co-pilot for health workers treating high-risk pregnancies. It can be used in both English and Telugu, and the best part is that it automatically adjusts to the experience level of the person using it – whether you’re a brand new nurse or one with decades of experience. Have a babysitter.

There is still a long way to go for such projects. Significant hurdles remain, such as how to scale projects without compromising quality and how to provide enough backend access to ensure they remain functional over time.

To maximize their benefits, we need to tackle some broader risks, including AI How to stop prejudice and hallucinations. Hallucinations refer to when an AI system confidently makes certain claims that are not at all true, which can be devastating in a medical context. Although some researchers think that hallucinations are a problem inherent in AI technology, I disagree. I am optimistic that, over time, AI models can be taught to separate fact from fiction. For example, OpenAI is doing promising work on this front. (Full disclosure: Microsoft is a major investor and partner in OpenAI.)

We must also ensure that AI products are tailored to the people who will use them. For example, I’m excited about an AI-based education tutor called Somnasi. The AI ​​education tools being used today are amazing because they are tailored for each individual learner, and Somnasi – which means “learn together” in Swahili – will bring these benefits to students in Kenya. It has been designed keeping in mind the local curriculum as well as the cultural context so that it will feel familiar to the students using it.

I’m inspired to see that so many researchers are already thinking about how we deploy new technologies in low- and middle-income countries. If we make smart investments now, AI can make the world a more equitable place. This could reduce or eliminate the gap between the rich world getting innovation and the poor world getting innovation. In high-income countries like the United States, I believe we are 18-24 months away from significant levels of AI use by the general population. In African countries, I expect to see comparable levels of usage in about three years. This is still a gap, but it is much smaller than the lag times seen with other innovations.

Closing this gap is key to reducing inequalities around the world. Even during challenging times, I can’t help but feel optimistic about the future when I think about how AI can be used to bring game-changing technologies to people who have never been able to. They are needed more quickly.

