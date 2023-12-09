Bill Gates thinks he is a better boss than Elon Musk with his 'fanatic' approach. Research (kind of) proves him right

That testimony might look like an anonymous blind post from a disgruntled, troubled worker who worked under pompous CEO Elon Musk at Tesla, X (formerly Twitter) or SpaceX. But it actually comes from billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Every manager has a different leadership style, he said during a fireside chat at the Economic Club of New York this week, which recently earned him the Peter G. Peterson Leadership Excellence Award. “Elon works hard, maybe too hard,” Gates said. business Insider, In Gates’s opinion, even the late Steve Jobs — the brilliant and notoriously ungrateful manager who co-founded Apple — did the same.

As for Gates himself? “I consider myself pretty good compared to those guys,” he said, though he acknowledged some micromanagement tendencies of his own.

Naturally, there’s more to the story. To lead a highly innovative company like Musk’s Tesla, Jobs’s Apple and, yes, Gates’ former Microsoft, Gates acknowledged that “radical” leadership is often necessary. This is where he separated himself from Musk, of whom he has often expressed public disapproval.

Fireside, Gates said he moderates his leadership tendencies by looking at everything through “an innovation lens,” but acknowledged that this was not always his approach.

Indeed, Gates’ leadership in the early days of Microsoft was defined by a short fuse. According to a 1993 biography, Gates would often send “critical and sarcastic” emails to employees in the middle of the night, including scolding a programmer for submitting “the stupidest code ever written.”

At the time, employees described the Gates-led Microsoft as “confrontational,” “demanding,” and “intense.” Gates has mellowed over time, and is now known for a leadership style that embraces feedback and employee input.

It seems Musk has not learned his lesson from Gates, and is apparently more focused on cultivating a cut-throat culture. Last year, just days after purchasing the company, Musk infamously sent an email to the entire Twitter employee base at 2 a.m., instructing them to be “extremely hardcore” and “work long hours at high intensity.” Was. “Only exceptional performance will be a passing grade,” he said in a Musk-driven Twitter pre-X. This is not just lip service; Musk himself is an extremely hard worker who is known to sleep in Tesla factories.

Of course, Gates may have some beef. Microsoft and Apple are notorious competitors, and he and Musk have exchanged words in the past. While Gates may not agree with Musk’s leadership style, Musk has certainly been more open about his dislike of Gates as a person.

After a minor decline in business – Gates shorted his Tesla stock – Musk was “extremely mean”, Gates told Musk biographer Walter Isaacson. On the other hand, it appears Musk has little concern about continuing the advertising blitz. He has loudly insulted Gates’ intelligence and even disparaged his appearance. Last year he tweeted a picture of Gates side by side with a pregnant emoji,

Also, according to Isakson, Musk reportedly took Gates’ lack of support for Tesla as a betrayal of his values. “How can someone say they are passionate about fighting climate change and then do something that diminishes the most investment in the company?” Musk reportedly wondered out loud.

He refused to work with Gates from there on out – even on charitable initiatives. “At this point, I’m convinced that [Gates] Obviously crazy (and totally an ass), Musk told Isakson. “I really wanted to like her (sigh).”

They also disagree on one of Musk’s major ambitions: life on Mars. Gates told Musk’s biographer, “I’m not a Mars person.” “He’s drowned in water on Mars.”

But Gates’ complaint that Musk (and Jobs) applied “too much” pressure is valid if you consult the research. Giving workers the space and confidence to do their best work – where, when and how they like – is the best way to ensure sustainable efficiency. Huge amounts of pressure only worsen morale and performance – a recent Slack survey of 10,000 workers found that employees who felt obligated to work late reported 20% less productivity during the day. Are. A group of researchers from Stevens Institute of Technology and the University of Illinois Chicago found that toxic, abusive bosses are the first to send out their most ambitious employees.

This can make Gates a better boss. So much for “hardcore”.

