Bill Gates says chances of meeting 2C warming target are rapidly diminishing

Bill Gates said the world may not be able to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperature rise below 2C. But he praised COP28 for making progress in tackling climate change despite geopolitical tensions.

“Climate progress is moving forward, even if we will not meet our highest aspirations,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview at the UN annual meeting in Dubai, citing the largest-ever attendance and new food and health initiatives. “

Keeping warming to 2C is “unlikely,” he said. “Fortunately, if you stay below 3C, a lot of the bad effects that people have heard about don’t happen until That you don’t be really irresponsible and let it go to the extreme.”

A 2018 study in The Lancet Planetary Health showed that a planet that warms by 3C from pre-industrial levels could regularly expose 50 million people to temperatures that are beyond human ability to survive . New York City could experience three once-in-a-century flood events each year, while 52 times as many people in African cities would face dangerous heat waves. The amount of land destroyed by wildfire globally will double and the Amazon rainforest will turn into grassland.

In the Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees, ideally 1.5C, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. But a recent report from the UN Environment Program shows that the world is on track to reach 2.9C of warming with current country-level emissions reduction plans.

Climate scientists continually insist that there is no safe level of global warming, which shows how dangerous the effects are already occurring in every corner of the world today, with global average temperatures 1.2C above the pre-industrial era. has increased. This year alone, the hottest on record, brutal wildfires, floods and extreme heat have taken lives and reshaped communities.

Gates cited green steel as one of the solutions he is optimistic about, along with nuclear fusion and fission. The Microsoft Corp. co-founder, who invests in dozens of clean-technology companies through Breakthrough Energy Ventures, said meetings on the sidelines of COP28 are important for startups to gain exposure to larger players in industries they need. There is a need to decarbonize like cement. ,

This year’s summit, hosted by the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, has faced controversy over its embrace of the fossil fuel industry. Sultan Al Jaber, the oil executive overseeing the talks, argues that he needs to be included in the talks. Those who want to move quickly away from dirty energy say the industry is doing little to shift toward alternatives.

Gates said, “We have to compete with fossil fuels. To do that properly, they should not be subsidized and actually put in place with a carbon tax over time.”

