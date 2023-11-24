Bill Gates says 3-day work week is possible with AI

The billionaire talked about how AI and technology can change life forever.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates believes technology will not replace humans, but it could make the 3-day work week possible. The billionaire shared his views while speaking to South African comedian and writer Trevor Noah on his podcast ‘What Now’.

The 68-year-old Microsoft co-founder said AI will not take away jobs but will “change it forever.” In the 45-minute long conversation, the billionaire talked about how AI and technology can change life forever.

When Mr. Noah asked about the threat of artificial intelligence to jobs, Mr. Gates said that there may come a day when humans “don’t have to work so hard.”

“If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that’s probably OK,” Mr. Gates said.

He even said that there could be a world where “machines can make all the food and stuff.”

The billionaire has highlighted both the risks and benefits of AI in his past interviews and blogs. In July, he addressed the risks of AI.

“I don’t think the impact of AI will be as dramatic as the Industrial Revolution, but it will certainly be as big as the introduction of the PC. Word processing applications didn’t eliminate office work, but they changed it forever.” Mr. Gates said at the time. “Employers and employees had to adapt and they did.”

He also pointed to the risks of AI, including “misinformation and deepfakes, security threats, changes in the job market, and impacts on education.”

“This is not the first time that a new technology has brought about a major change in the labor market. I don’t think the impact of AI will be as dramatic as the Industrial Revolution, but it will certainly be as big as the introduction of the PC.” ” he wrote.

He added, “Another thing that’s clear to me is that the future of AI is not as grim as some people think or as bright as others think. The risks are real, but I’m optimistic that they can be managed.” May go.”

Source: www.ndtv.com