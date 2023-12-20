Bill Gates predicts 2024 elections will be 'turning point' for 'health and climate' worldwide

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, discussed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with President Xi Jinping and the Biden administration’s handling of China.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made a list of predictions about what 2024 will bring, ranging from AI developments to sweeping political changes.

As 2023 approaches, the billionaire recalled last year’s open letter to the world about how “the prospect of becoming a grandparent made me think about the world my granddaughter will be born into. ” For the upcoming year, Gates looked to “think more about the world that they will inherit and what it will be like decades from now, when their generation is in charge,” with several major changes he expects in 2024. Starting out.

He wrote, “I’m fortunate that my work gives me insight into all the ways the world is changing for the better. The challenges we face seem much less daunting when you understand that they have to be tackled. What exactly needs to be done.” “In this letter, I’ll share some reasons to be optimistic about the year ahead. I hope they’ll make you as excited about all the progress to come as I am.”

Bill Gates suggested that Artificial Intelligence or AI will rapidly accelerate scientific progress when it comes to modern medicine. AI programs can rapidly sift through large amounts of data to figure out how to treat some of the world’s most dangerous diseases.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, June 12, 2023. The event aims to address the key challenges and opportunities facing electric companies today. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Amazon plans conversational AI chatbot for website search

He suggested, “If I had to make a prediction in high-income countries like the United States, I would estimate that we are 18-24 months away from significant levels of AI use by the general population.” “In African countries, I expect to see a comparable level of use in about three years. It’s still a gap, but it’s much shorter than the lag time seen with other innovations.”

Gates also spoke at length about energy innovations as “more people are forced to endure hardship as a result of more frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change.”

He suggested that “by 2024 and beyond, my prediction is that we will see a lot of new innovations in the market – even in very complex areas like nuclear.” He further wrote, “The climate crisis may seem overwhelming, but I find it easier to remain optimistic when you focus on the progress we are making. If the world continues to prioritize funding innovation, I “Hopefully we can make good progress on our climate goals.”

Like many other issues, the elections, especially those in 2024, will be a watershed moment, and with a lot riding on 2024, Gates argued it will be a memorable year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Bill Gates discusses his new book ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’ on stage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Michael Locicano/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Microsoft researchers say GPT-4 shows ‘spark’ of human-level performance

“I recently read a statistic that blew my mind: More people may vote in 2024 than in any other year in history,” he wrote. “Citizens of nearly 60 countries will be voting next year to elect leaders at all levels of government. More than 4 billion people live in those countries – or more than half the world’s population. It’s staggering to think about. “

While he argued that “national elections – such as those taking place in the United States, India and South Africa – will attract the most attention,” he suggested that people elected to national and local offices would have larger implications, and “The sheer number of people voting in 2024 means the results will have a huge impact on the future of our world.”

The billionaire then urged, “If I could make one wish for everyone coming to the polls next year – no matter where they live – it would be for them to consider electing leaders who are committed to human development around the world.” “History has proven time and again that, when governments choose to engage with and help people outside their borders, the entire world benefits.”

Will Harris, farmer and owner of White Oak Pastures in Georgia, joined ‘Varney & Company’. To share his views on Bill Gates’ agricultural land acquisition.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gates specifically argued that the 2024 election would be “a turning point for both health and climate” and warned, “We cannot let extremism and polarization limit our choices.”

Source: www.foxbusiness.com