Bill Gates' Portfolio of 96 Unknown Startups: Why It Matters to Regular Investors Who Want to Start Their Angel Investing Career

The world’s richest people are constantly on the lookout for ventures that are reshaping the world, and they’re usually going for startups before they go public.

If investors come into companies early stage, they can have greater influence and increase their value by attracting media attention. Investing in an early to mid-stage startup that eventually reaches an initial public offering (IPO) or is acquired by a larger company can yield returns that most investors don’t see in their entire lives.

One of the greatest entrepreneurs in history, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates has a portfolio full of startups. Through Breakthrough Energy, he has acquired shares in companies that are tackling climate change.

When Gates was building Microsoft, you couldn’t invest in it unless it was listed on a stock exchange. The same applies to Amazon.com Inc., Google, and many of the tech startups of the early 2000s that would have made you millionaires today. But today the scenario is different. You can build an entire startup portfolio with $1,000 today.

Gates, who has abundant resources, allocates billions of rupees every year to companies that work to reduce CO2 emissions. Through Breakthrough Energy so far he has invested in 96 startups, most of which you’ve probably never heard of. For example, Breakthrough owns FleetZero Inc. Ltd., a company that is building battery-powered cargo ships to affordably decarbonize long-haul ocean freight. It has also invested in Bloom, a startup working to create a world where materials and fuels are made from sustainable bio-based carbon.

Gates is not the only entrepreneur in the top 10 richest entrepreneurs with an extensive portfolio of pre-IPO startups. Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and others have also invested heavily in startups. And since the enactment of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, you can do the same.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting entire industries and it’s only getting hotter. At the turn of the century, as the world was going online, only institutional investors like hedge funds could own stakes in pre-IPO startups. Now, you don’t have to miss out on benefiting from some of the greatest technological advancements of the 21st century.

It’s now possible to invest in a single startup with as little as $100 or $150, giving everyday investors plenty of room for diversification. With $1,000, you can build a perfect portfolio and minimize risk. It may not seem significant, but investing that amount in the IPO of Google, Microsoft or Amazon would have made you a millionaire by now.

