The world’s seventh-richest person, Bill Gates, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the astonishing $464.5 million earned annually from his portfolio.

Gates’ investment strategy, which is rooted in choosing companies with strong dividend yields, reflects his commitment to stable, long-term income streams. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s recent 13F filing shows that a significant portion of this income is generated from five major stocks.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway, a top North American transportation and logistics company, is an important part of Gates’ portfolio. He owns 54,826,786 shares, worth approximately $6.33 billion. This investment resulted in Gates’ annual income of $125,005,072.08 as a result of the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

As the founder of Microsoft, Gates’ investments in the tech giant remain a significant part of his portfolio. With 39,286,170 shares, and after recently increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.75 per share, Gates’ annual dividend income from Microsoft is a staggering $117,858,510.00. This investment not only reflects his legacy but also his confidence in the company’s continued innovation and market dominance.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management Inc., North America’s largest waste management company, is consistent with Gates’ sustainable investing principles. Gates owns 35,234,344 shares, worth about $6.06 billion. With a $0.70 quarterly dividend per share, this brings their annual income to $98,656,163.20.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc., famous for its construction and mining equipment, is another important part of Gates’ portfolio. He owns 7,353,614 shares, worth approximately $1.82 billion. The quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share brings its annual income from Caterpillar to $38,238,792.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Co., a leader in agricultural and construction machinery, is an important investment for Gates. With 3,917,693 shares worth approximately $1.45 billion and a dividend of $1.35 per share, Gates’ annual income from Deere is $21,155,542.20.

These five investments contribute approximately $401 million to Gates’ annual dividend income. While Gates’ investment strategy has been incredibly successful, it is important for individual investors to remember that copying the strategies of prominent investors like Gates may not always be in line with their personal financial goals or risk tolerance. Each investor should tailor his or her approach to his or her specific financial situation and investment objectives.

