Bill Gates is a big believer in this hydrogen-based clean energy technology, and two French scientists recently discovered the world’s largest supply

According to a saying, sometimes even blind squirrels find acorns. A great example of this is the story of two French scientists who were searching for fossil fuels when they came across the largest deposit of a potentially clean energy source the world had ever seen.

That energy source is hydrogen. Hydrogen has incredible potential as a fuel source for several important reasons.

Don’t miss:

First, the only waste product left from burning hydrogen for fuel is water. Second, and perhaps equally important, burning hydrogen produces enough energy to power large-scale industries such as global shipping and air transportation. So far, the only issue with hydrogen energy has been finding the right kind.

When it comes to burning hydrogen, the devil is in the details. Hydrogen is the most common element on the planet. The problem is that most of the world’s hydrogen is already bound to other molecules, and it needs to be converted into energy. Individual hydrogen gas could be produced but only through a process that burns huge amounts of fossil fuel.

“Green hydrogen” can be created through clean energy technology, but it is expensive so it is not feasible as a global energy source. But “white hydrogen,” which is hydrogen gas that appears naturally beneath the Earth’s surface, can be burned. But powering the world’s businesses will require a lot more white hydrogen.

Trending: Support Travis Kelce and PlayersTV Digital in empowering athletes through media. Your investment fuels the growth of athlete-owned content.

The potential for profit in finding a large white hydrogen source is not unlike the potential for profit in finding oil in the late 19th or early 20th centuries. There has been a huge growth in startups that are involved in producing white hydrogen or finding large sources of it. This is where Bill Gates comes into the picture.

the story continues

The billionaire’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures investment firm has contributed to Denver startup Coloma, which is exploring white hydrogen in the United States.

Gates is known as a financial backer of many technologies that could help solve the climate crisis, and white hydrogen-based clean energy could be the holy grail in that quest. White hydrogen has potential implications for the world at large. According to some estimates, discoveries in France could be as high as 250 million metric tons.

Now that people and companies have a better idea of ​​where to look, the problem of the lack of white hydrogen may have solved itself. The next phase of the fight is to scale up production and deliver white hydrogen to the market at an affordable price. If Gates has anything to say about it, that day may come sooner than anyone can imagine.

Read further:

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Bill Gates is a big believer in this hydrogen-based clean energy technology, and two French scientists recently discovered the world’s largest supply originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com