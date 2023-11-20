Bill Gates’ holiday list: The 3 best books he’ll read in 2023—plus 2 other recommendations ‘just for fun’

Bill Gates is once again marking the holiday season with a list of some of his favorite books he read last year. And this time, he left some extra gifts under the socks.

Gates is a voracious reader who reads about 50 books each year and regularly releases seasonal lists recommending his favorites. His latest holiday list also includes a series of online economics lectures he calls “brilliant” and a holiday-themed Spotify playlist “just for fun.”

“I love holiday music and I’ve put together a list of some of my favorites – classic and modern tunes – from America and around the world,” Gates wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The Microsoft co-founder’s recommendations begin with three non-fiction books that he says “immediately came to mind” when he started writing the list. Here they are with their leisure mix and online courses from the lecturer, whom Gates describes as “one of my all-time favorite professors.”

‘The Song of the Cell’ by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Mukherjee, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist at Columbia University, writes here about what Gates calls “the building blocks of life” – the cells that make up all living organisms.

In a sense, “The Song of the Cell” is a medical history, covering the discovery of cells in the 1600s and how people’s understanding of them has evolved over time. The book, published last year, also takes a look at future medical breakthroughs that cellular manipulation could unlock.

This book will help you better understand your body, especially what it means when you get sick, Gates wrote.

,[Mukherjee] Gates wrote, “It begins by explaining how life evolved from single-celled organisms, and then he shows how every human disease or aging results from something going wrong with the body’s cells.”

‘Not the End of the World’ by Hannah Ritchie

How about a little climate optimism to get you in the holiday spirit? Gates wrote, “Everyone who wants to have an informed conversation about climate change should read this book.”

“Not the End of the World,” to be published in January, is Oxford University data scientist Hannah Ritchie’s upcoming glimpse at how the world might actually win the fight against climate change.

Gates wrote, “The author believed – as do many environmental activists – that she was ‘living through humanity’s most tragic period.’ But by poring over the data, Ritchie realized that, as bad as things are, humans are actually making progress in the fight to combat climate change.

Gates wrote, “In ‘Not the End of the World,’ she uses data to tell a contrary story that refutes doomsday scenarios on climate and other environmental topics without highlighting the challenges.”

‘Invention and Innovation’ by Vaclav Smil

Smil, professor emeritus of environmental science at the University of Manitoba, is one of Gates’ favorite authors. Gates said he has read every one of Smill’s 44 books, and “there is no one better than Smill at interpreting the past.”

In “Invention and Innovation,” published in February, Smail looks at examples of human innovation throughout history. He writes about inventions that proved revolutionary or even disastrous. He also explains what is happening with innovations that humans have long promised, but have not yet accomplished – such as the production of energy through nuclear fusion.

Gates said that Smil is less optimistic about the current era of innovation, with the author identifying “unmistakable signs of technological stagnation and slow progress”. Nevertheless, Gates recommended the book to anyone interested in understanding “how human ingenuity brought us to this moment in time.”

Online Economics Lectures by Timothy Taylor

Gates has long been an admirer of Taylor, a Stanford-educated economist who serves as managing editor of the Journal of Economic Perspectives, based at Macalester College. Now, he’s recommending three series of Taylor’s online lectures, available to stream on the subscription service Vondrium.

Gates wrote, “You can’t go wrong with any of Taylor’s lectures.” The lectures, which consist of 96 videos totaling approximately 30 minutes each, deal with a variety of topics within the broad scope of economics.

As Gates describes: “‘The New Global Economy’ teaches you about the basic economic history of different sectors and how markets work. ‘Economics’ is best suited for people who want to understand the principles of economics. Want to understand in depth. ‘Unexpected Economics’ ‘Probably has the widest audience, because Taylor applies those principles to things in everyday life, including gift giving, transportation, natural disasters, sports, and more.’

Gates Holidays Spotify Playlist

Gates’ 54-song playlist is available on his Spotify profile “just for fun,” he wrote.

The set includes a wide range of tunes that help Gates “get into the holiday spirit” – from traditional classics like “Joy to the World” or Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” to the Wham’s “Last Christmas”. ” or to more modern interpretations of Siya. “12 nights.”

Gates wrote, “Whether you listen while wearing an ugly sweater, wrapping gifts, or sitting at the table with family and friends, I hope these songs bring as much joy to your holidays as they bring to mine.”

