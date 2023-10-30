Bill Gates' former assistant is the 5th richest person in the world – and he's close to overtaking the Microsoft co-founder

Bill Gates’ former assistant may soon overtake the Microsoft co-founder and his former boss in terms of wealth.

Steve Ballmer’s estimated $115 billion wealth puts him behind Gates on Bloomberg’s rich list.

Ballmer’s vast wealth can be attributed to the contract he negotiated when he first joined Microsoft in 1980.

Bill Gates’ former assistant has moved up the list of the world’s richest people, and may soon overtake the world-famous Microsoft co-founder and his former boss in terms of net worth.

Steve Ballmer’s wealth has increased by an estimated $29 billion this year to nearly $115 billion, placing him fifth in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He now trails Gates in fourth place with $121 billion – just $6 billion less than $17 billion three months ago. The index shows that Ballmer is currently richer than Larry Ellison ($114 billion), Warren Buffett ($111 billion), Larry Page ($110 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($108 billion) and Sergey Brin ($105 billion).

Ballmer joined Microsoft in 1980 as assistant to the president, although he served more as a business manager than a personal assistant. According to Forbes, he originally negotiated a base salary of $50,000 and 10% of the profit growth he earned, but when his share of the profits increased too much, he agreed to trade it for a significant equity stake. Went.

Gates’ trusted advisor rose to become CEO of Microsoft in 2000. Regulatory filings show he retired from that role in 2014 with 333 million shares, or a 4% stake. Bloomberg believes he has retained most of those shares, making his position worth more than $100 billion today based on Microsoft’s current stock price. They have also potentially collected billions of dollars in dividends over the years.

Ballmer’s wealth has surged this year as the artificial-intelligence boom has driven Microsoft’s stock higher. The computing giant’s investment in ChatGate-parent OpenAI this spring has stoked hopes it could disrupt Google-owner Alphabet’s dominant position in Internet search, driving Microsoft’s shares up 38% in the past 10 months.

It is worth noting that Ballmer is an anomaly among the 10 richest people in Bloomberg’s rich list. The wealth of Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and the rest is due to stakes in companies they founded or still run, while Ballmer is not the founder or current CEO of Microsoft.

If he surpasses Gates, who has diversified his fortune away from Microsoft stock and donated large sums of money to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other charities, it would indeed be a rare case where an employee works for his company. Becomes richer than the founder.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com