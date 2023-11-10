Bill Gates estimates that within 5 years everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant – whether they work in an office or not. ‘They will completely change the way we live’

In a post on his official blog on Thursday, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder said that even in 2023, “software is still pretty stupid” — but he predicted it will “completely change” within the next five years. .

Instead of having multiple different apps on our devices to perform different tasks, users simply have to tell their device in everyday language what they want to do, he said. That’s where so-called AI-powered “agents” will step in, Gates said.

He wrote, “In the near future, anyone who is online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that is far ahead of today’s technology.” “Agents are smarter. They’re proactive—able to make suggestions before you even ask for them.”

According to Gates, these personal assistants, capable of performing different tasks on different apps, will continue to get better over time as they get to know their users. For example, if you were planning a trip, existing chatbots might only be able to identify hotels that fit your budget – but an agent would know what time of year you travel. Do you and do you always seek or love to explore new destinations? Return to the same place.

“When asked, it will recommend things to do based on your interests and propensity for adventure, and it will book reservations at the types of restaurants you’ll enjoy,” Gates said. “If you want this kind of deeply personalized planning today, you have to pay a travel agent and spend time telling them what you want.”

Gates said, AI agents will also bring huge changes to our productivity.

Microsoft and Google are among the companies already competing to develop productivity-boosting AI with their virtual assistants Copilot and Bard. But according to Gates, future AI agents will do “even more” with those productivity tools.

“If you have an idea for a business, an agent will help you write a business plan, create a presentation for it, and even create images of what your product might look like,” he predicts. of. “Companies will be able to provide agents to provide direct advice to their employees and be part of every meeting so they can answer questions.”

heavy investment

Since the unprecedented rise of OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, billions of dollars have been spent in the development of artificial intelligence.

But while companies like Microsoft, Google, Baidu and Elon Musk’s xAI are competing to produce the most disruptive artificial intelligence models, Gates predicted that no single company will dominate the agents business. However, he said that most AI agents of the future will likely be something that individuals will have to pay for.

,[But] If the number of companies starting to work on AI this year is any indication, there will be an extraordinary amount of competition, making agents very cheap,” he said. “Today, agents are embedded in other software like word processors and spreadsheets, but eventually they will work on their own. Whether you work in an office or not, your agent will be able to help you in the same way that personal assistants help executives today.

Ultimately, Gates stressed that agents will be able to assist their users in “virtually any activity and any area of ​​life.”

“If your friend has just had surgery, your agent will offer to send flowers and will be able to order them for you,” he wrote. “If you tell it you want to meet up with your old college roommate, it’ll find a time to work with their agent, and right before you arrive, it’ll remind you that their oldest child just- “Just started college, local university.”

Gates has previously talked about how he believes the AI ​​revolution will lead to everyone having their own “white-collar” personal assistants — and he’s not the only technologist to make this prediction.

Earlier this year, Internet inventor Tim Berners-Lee told CNBC beyond the valley Podcast that AI will be able to access our data and step into the role of personal assistant.

Meanwhile, Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleiman said in an interview in September that he believes everyone will have their own AI-powered personal assistant within five years.

Source: fortune.com