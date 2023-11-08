Bill Gates backs new device promising wind power at one-third the cost

It looks nothing like a typical “fan on a stick” wind turbine, but this elliptical track with evenly spaced wing blades could be a highly disruptive addition to the renewable energy mix, as it would reduce the cost of wind power unprecedentedly. Reduces.

Wyoming’s Airloom Energy comes out of stealth mode with Google’s new CEO[x]US$4 million in seed funding led by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures Fund, and a radically different technological approach that it says fundamentally upends the financial equation for wind farms.

Wind turbines are becoming absolutely gigantic, with some new designs taller than the Eiffel Tower, making them some of the largest moving machines in history. And they’ll keep getting bigger, because the bigger they get, the greater the energy incentive to make the blade even longer.

But their sheer size drives up costs at every step; When you’re dealing with long blades, tall tower structures and large generators that have to stay on top of them and support the blades, material, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, construction and maintenance budgets are all serious. have an impact on.

Airloom’s approach makes everything very small and very close to the ground. The 2.5-MW Airloom setup will use several 25-metre (82-ft) poles to suspend an oval-shaped track, to which are set a series of 10-metre (33-ft) wing blades. Connected by a cable. ,

Like sailboats, which can capture momentum energy from the wind in any direction except forward or straight aft, these blades harvest wind energy as they travel around the track, which is oriented so that its long edge They are angled for maximum wind capture and their short ends are where the blades can change direction as the rest of the blades pull them around.

The power takeoff cable produces linear motion to drive the generator. Where a regular wind turbine gets maximum torque from the tips of its blades and very little torque from the bits closest to the hub, the entire length of each blade of the airloom system will contribute to pulling the entire loop around, effectively creating two There will be a short break. per revolution as they rotate at the ends.

Thus, a 2.5-MW airloom track would fit on a single truck, it would not require giant turbine tower cranes (or the truly remarkable climbing cranes that are beginning to pop up), the parts could be made in relatively small factories. Could. Non-expert materials, and every part of installing and maintaining them becomes easier, cheaper and safer.

Compared to a regular turbine, for example this 2.5-MW-rated GE unit – a 100-metre-diameter (328-ft) fan supported by an 85-metre (279 ft) high hub on a tubular steel tower – airlooms. Says the wing track will be less than 10% of the cost, less than US$225,000. Add in land requirements and other things, and a complete wind farm setup promises to be less than 25% of the capital cost, less than $6 million for a 20-MW wind farm.

And at a brass-tack level, Airloom claims its design will reduce wind power’s levelized cost of energy (LCOE) per kilowatt-hour to about a third of today’s cost, about 1.3 cents per kilowatt-hour – making it One of the cheapest forms of renewable energy will be very, very cheap.

An initial small-scale prototype is already in the works

airloom

It promises to be much less visually intrusive than tall wind turbine towers, potentially making it relevant to a wider range of sites and reducing NIMBY opposition. It is capable of scaling horizontally, to the point where tracks can run for miles, and the height of the system can also be changed to make the most of a given site.

“For decades, the wind industry has driven down the cost of energy production by scaling up to larger turbines,” Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures said in a press release. “While this has been extremely successful in reducing overall costs, the approach now faces challenges in terms of both siting and cost of materials. Airloom’s unique approach can solve both of these problems, allowing wind energy This will open up new market opportunities that will further reduce costs. We have something to look forward to. [new CEO] Indigo [Rickner]“We are the leader in bringing this revolutionary technology to market.”

With small-scale prototypes already up and running, Airloom will use its initial funding to prove the technology with a 50-kilowatt test device, and move on to commercialize and scale it from there.

We would be interested to know what type of capacity factor these Wingtrack setups would achieve in a wind farm setting, compared to the average 35% capacity factor of on-shore wind turbines in the United States. You would think that being low to the ground, the airloom system might miss out on taking advantage of higher wind speeds.

Airloom also says the idea will work offshore, where most of the best wind resources can be found. That’s interesting; This would probably require tall poles set into the seabed.

Still, energy is primarily a cost game, and if this machine could pump energy at a third of the price of a tall tower, the capacity factor would not matter, and land resources would become available. We’re excited to see how this idea progresses, although we expect progress to be extremely slow. And while this is hardly a shining example of a source, we were interested to see this Glassdoor review, in which an anonymous and unsuccessful job interview candidate reports that Airloom is having “numerous problems” with its first prototype. , on which they have been working for seven years.

Source: Airloom Energy via Excellent Recharge News

Source: newatlas.com