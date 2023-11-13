Bill Gates-backed startup recently launched that could remove 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by the end of the year

A startup backed and incubated by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures has designed a hybrid technology that combines engineering with natural photosynthesis processes to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it underground.

“It’s important to understand that removing carbon is not an excuse to continue emitting or slowing our transition to a clean energy economy – we need to keep innovating as fast as we can,” Gates writes in his firm’s “State of the Transition.” Is required.” 2023” report released today. “But it has become clear that carbon removal will be an essential tool in our toolkit.”

Plants naturally draw CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in their tissues, but when plants decompose that CO2 is released back into the atmosphere. Graphite, the startup launching today, takes waste biomass like discarded wood remains or rice husks, dries and disinfects it to stop it from rotting. It then condenses it into dense carbon blocks, wraps it in a proprietary polymer barrier and stores it underground in an engineered storage site. The carbon inside will be sealed and prevented from escaping again.

The idea of ​​the carbon removal process, which Graphite calls “carbon casting,” was first conceived by BEV partner Chris Rivest, who brought in co-founder and CEO Barclay Rogers to commercialize the technology and operate the startup. Were.

“He and I started going back and forth on how to try to maximize the use of carbon within the biomass and then determine ways to ensure that it was never released again,” Rogers said. “And through those collaborative discussions, Graphite was born.”

What attracted Rivest about this approach was its potential for sustainable, cost-effective and immediately scalable carbon removal. “There are concerns about the energy and capital intensity of some existing approaches, particularly engineered approaches,” he said.

Graphite plans to purchase waste biomass from local sources and sell its carbon removal services to corporate buyers. Today those buyers are mostly technology companies like Microsoft and Shopify, which have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to help grow the emerging carbon removal industry, and see it as vital to meeting their sustainability commitments.

Existing carbon removal technologies such as direct air capture currently cost hundreds to thousands of dollars per ton of CO2 removed and would require large-scale renewable energy. Even cheaper, nature-based alternatives like planting trees have shortcomings when it comes to sustainability and scale challenges.

By comparison, graphite says its levelized cost of production is currently less than $100 per ton, an important target for carbon removal that direct air capture is still a long way from achieving. According to Rogers, it also requires one-tenth the energy of direct air capture, and the carbon blocks are estimated to be durable for more than a thousand years, thanks to the proprietary polymer barrier that protects them. He said the process is also land-efficient, with the potential to remove the equivalent of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 per acre.

According to Rogers, Graphite is in the process of building its first plant in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, near local lumber and rice mills that can serve as biomass sources. It is also in the process of signing customer offtake agreements, or a contractual commitment to purchase carbon removal services at a predetermined price upon delivery. The first carbon blocks are expected to be produced by January 2024. The startup estimates that the project will have the capacity to remove 5,000 tons of CO2 per year by the end of 2023 and 50,000 tons of CO2 by July of 2024.

The path to rapid scale-up is by no means guaranteed. The challenges of commercialization are manifold, from attracting enough buyers willing to pay for these removal services to regulatory and community buy-in.

Ensuring that the blocks remain buried and that the CO2 trapped within them does not escape through deterioration or decomposition is important. According to Graphite’s science advisor, Dan Sanchez, assistant professor at the University of California at Berkeley, leakage is possible in these scenarios if the biomass becomes wet or experiences significant microbial activity.

In addition to drying and compacting the blocks, the polymer barrier acts as a “helpful insurance policy” to prevent erosion of the blocks, Sanchez said.

According to Brian Snyder, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Louisiana State University, this insurance policy will be critical in ensuring that CO2 remains buried and does not produce and emit block methane. A major risk of biomass-based approaches to carbon removal is that, like landfills, these biomass sinks can release methane, a harmful greenhouse gas, if exposed to bacteria that anaerobically digest the material. Graphite’s approach of drying, condensing and wrapping the biomass will help prevent that process from happening, he said.

To monitor and measure CO2 within the blocks, Graphite will install sensors and proprietary tracer systems in storage sites. The company has also selected Puro.earth as its carbon registry, a first step towards independent verification of its emissions.

Another major concern for carbon removal pathways that involve waste biomass is material availability. In Sanchez’s view, there is enough residual biomass in the US for graphite purposes and “more than enough for any one company to work with.”

Essentially a carbon landfill, carbon blocks of graphite would be buried underground, following the same permitting requirements as construction waste landfills. Although the land above buried blocks may be usable for solar farms, getting regulatory buy-in to scale carbon removal projects “is often a challenge,” Rogers said.

“If they have any concerns, we’re addressing those concerns,” he said of the company’s engagement with the local Pine Bluff community.

Source: fortune.com