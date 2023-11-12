Bill Gates: AI is going to completely change the way you use computers

Artificial Intelligence is set to change the way we use computers forever, or at least Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks so.

In a blog post on Thursday, Gates shared some of his predictions for the future, now that AI is becoming more and more prevalent. According to Gates, within the next five years, we will no longer use different apps for different tasks, rather you will simply tell your phone or computer in everyday language what you want to do and it will respond to your request. Will be able to handle. ,

Gates says, “In the near future, anyone who is online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that is far ahead of today’s technology.”

Gates calls the software an “agent” that will be able to complete tasks based on its knowledge of you as a person.

“Agents will not only change how everyone interacts with computers. They are also going to boost the software industry, driving the biggest revolution in computing since we went from typing commands to tapping on icons,” Gates says.

The key to making agents work is that they are able to learn about you as a person. The more they know about you, the more they can anticipate your needs and help you get what you want.

“They are proactive—able to make suggestions before you ask. They accomplish tasks in a variety of applications,” says Gates. “They improve over time as they remember your activities and recognize intentions and patterns in your behavior. Based on this information, they offer to provide you with what they think you need, although the final decision will always be yours.”

Gates’ post goes into detail about how he thinks AI will change the healthcare industry, education, productivity, entertainment, and more.

Gates ultimately sees AI becoming a bigger part of every aspect of our lives.

“Agents will be able to help with virtually any activity and any area of ​​life,” Gates says. “In the computing industry, we talk about platforms – the technologies on which apps and services are built. Android, iOS and Windows are all platforms. Agents will be the next platform.”

Source: www.pcmag.com