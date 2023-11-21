Bill Gates advises you to read, watch and listen during the holidays.

Climate change, the state of technological innovation and our own biological evolution are among… [+] The themes that Gates reflects on in his selections and reviews.

Gates Ventures

Bill Gates is in holiday mood today and has released his list of suggested winter reads and listens. It’s a decade-long Christmas tradition for the billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, who each November, with hot chocolate in hand, shares his picks for the best books to read by the fire.

This year’s list, which Gates is posting on his GatesNotes blog, includes some new twists on his holiday tradition. Instead of the usual five-book list, he has replaced his two book selections with his personal Spotify holiday music playlist and an online economics lecture series. This year also marks the return of Gates’s favorite books of the past 12 months, as he departed from last year’s holiday list by listing his five all-time favorite books he has read so far.

One of the books Gates recommends to readers this winter has a clear theme of existentialism. Climate change, the state of technological innovation, and our own biological evolution are among the topics he echoes in his selections and reviews.

When sitting down to assemble his list, Gates writes that these texts “immediately came to mind, each of them deeply informative and well-written.”

It’s a hefty list, partially balanced by Gates’ inclusion of a delightful holiday playlist of artists like Donny Hathaway, Nat King Cole and Dolly Parton. One thing readers won’t find on his list are novels: that’s all non-fiction works by the world’s seventh richest man.

Here are his recommendations:

cell song by Siddharth Mukherjee

Gates, a declared non-fan of biology as a child, believes he would have developed a stronger attraction to the subject if he had read it. cell song as a student. This non-fiction text tells the story of human evolution through the lens of the cell. Author and practicing physician Siddhartha Mukherjee (whose other works include the 2011 Pulitzer Prize winner Emperor of all diseases: cancer biography) takes the reader from the origins of life on Earth, from single-celled organisms, to how they became humans over a few billion years of evolution. Gates praises how the author “explains in clear, accessible language not only how cells work but also why they are the foundation of all life.” Mukherjee discusses how the science of cells influences, or rather directs, the study of modern biology and disease. In the words of Gates, “We will all have loved ones sick. To understand what’s happening in those moments—and to feel optimistic that things will get better—you need basic knowledge about the building blocks of life.

Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet by Hannah Ritchie

In a somewhat contrasting take on climate change, Gates praised author Hannah Ritchie’s optimistic and solution-oriented approach to sustainability. In Not the end of the world, Richie takes aim at a theory long held true, that the world was once sustainable but is now becoming less so. Climate scholars say the world has never really been completely sustainable. Rather, various aspects of human life have oscillated between the sustainable and the unsustainable throughout history, and the present is no different. In a style filled with pessimistic, doomsday-like themes, Gates praises Ritchie’s factual portrayal of climate change. “The world is worse, but much better: Those two things can be true at the same time. So a third might say: ‘The world could be much better,’” Gates writes. Ritchie also raises action points that companies, governments, and citizens can use to mitigate each climate issue raised in the book, resulting in a list of solutions that Gates says he “can Couldn’t agree more.”

Inventions and Innovations: A Brief History of Hype and Failure by Václav Smil

No author has been included in Gates’s reviews more than Vaclav Smil. Gates has read all 44 of his books, many of which are about technology and innovation. Gates feels that Smil’s views are often “too pessimistic” about the benefits of new technology, although he concedes that the author is almost always right when it comes to issues of their application in the real world. In his latest work, Smil has paradoxically argued that the current era of technological innovation is lackluster and stagnant. Gates rejects the general sentiment, although the Microsoft co-founder agrees that “the rapid growth in computing power over the past several decades has given people the wrong idea about growth and innovation in other areas.” Gates advised readers to take Smile’s writings with a grain of salt, saying, “Even when I disagree with him, I learn a lot from him. Smile is the smartest person I know.” No, but he always strengthens my thinking.

Unexpected Economics, an online course taught by Professor Timothy Taylor of Stanford University

Although it is not a book, Gates views Professor Timothy Taylor’s recorded economics lectures as one of the best guides to understanding the discipline. Gates first thought of this when one of his children recently asked him to recommend a book on economics. Gates highlighted Unexpected Economics and two other courses, available on the streaming platform Wondrium, that break down the fundamentals of economics in a digestible way. It’s the kind of class you’ll get something out of, writes Gates, “whether you’ve never taken an economics class before, or you’ve majored in the subject and graduated with honors.” He further says that Taylor’s strength is her ability to convey seemingly complex topics in a coherent and straightforward form, making the viewing experience both “enlightening and accessible”. For those feeling particularly festive, Gates recommends Taylor Philanthropy, donations, and gifts Lecture in the Unexpected Economics course, which deals with the economics of gift giving.

“Holiday Playlist 2023”

Gates writes, “When I think of the holidays, two things always come to mind: matching pajamas that set a tradition in my family and, of course, holiday music.” He further stated that Christmas tunes could be heard in the Gates home shortly after Thanksgiving. Is in sight. The tunes in Gates’ Spotify playlist are a diverse mix of old and new, domestic and international. love american classics Christmas song (Merry Christmas to you) Sung by Nat King Cole And joy to the World, Her set list included performances by Dolly Parton, alongside European chart toppers such as Paul McCartney. wonderful christmas timeAnd Happy Christmas (The War Is Over) By John Lennon. The a cappella group Pentatonix also moves quietly with them That’s Christmas for me.

Source: www.forbes.com