Bill Ackman has done this with the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn.

Presidents have been questioned by Congress on their colleges’ response to the Israel–Hamas war.

Ackman said the three should “resign in disgrace” for saying that “genocide depends on the context.”

Bill Ackman has called for the resignations of the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania after a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism on Tuesday.

“They should all resign in disgrace,” he said.

President of @Harvard, @MITAnd @pen Everyone was asked the following questions under oath at today’s congressional hearing on anti-Semitism: Is it a violation to call for the genocide of the Jews? [your university’s] Code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment? , pic.twitter.com/eVlPCHMcVZ – Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) 5 December 2023

During Tuesday’s congressional hearing, all three presidents were repeatedly asked by Representative Elise Stefanik whether calling for the genocide of the Jews was a violation of their universities’ bullying and harassment rules.

Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, said, “If speech turns into conduct, it can constitute harassment.”

Harvard and MIT presidents Claudine Gay and Sally Kornbluth gave similar answers to Stefanik’s question.

“Depending on the context, it could be,” Gay replied when asked the same question.

Kornbluth previously said, “I have heard chants that depending on the context could be anti-Semitic, calling for the eradication of the Jewish people,” when Stefanik asked if she had heard chants of “intifada” on campus. The term is a reference to the previous Palestinian rebellion in Gaza.

Ackman wrote in response to the clip: “If the CEO of one of our companies responded in a similar manner, he would be ruined within an hour.”

Ackman continued, “Why has anti-Semitism spread on campus and around the world? Because of leaders like President Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth, who believe that genocide depends on context.”

hedge fund manager added a later posts If all three institutions resign their presidents quickly, they would be in a much better position.

“The world will be able to judge the relative quality of governance at @Harvard, @Penn, and @MIT by the comparative speed with which their boards fire their respective presidents,” he wrote on X.

Ackman has spent the past two months being outspoken on social media about the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses. The billionaire has recently become an outspoken critic of colleges’ response to the Israel-Hamas war.

In October a Harvard alumnus asked his alma mater to expel a group of students who had signed a pro-Hamas letter blaming Israel for the terrorist group’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Ackman also offered his services to Gay, Ackman said in a statement Open letter on 4th November That he could help address anti-Semitism at Harvard.

But Ackman was clearly upset with Gay after Tuesday’s hearing.

“To think that these are the leaders of Ivy League institutions who are charged with the responsibility of educating our best and brightest,” she wrote in her post.

Representatives for Ekman, Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

