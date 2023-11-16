Bill Ackman Stock Portfolio: 7 Top Stock Picks

In this article, we discuss billionaire Bill Ackman’s 7 top stock picks. If you want to read about some of the stocks in the Ackman portfolio, head straight to Bill Ackman Stock Portfolio: 3 Top Stock Picks.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire titan of Pershing Square, is one of the most famous names on Wall Street. Ackman, who has a net worth of about $4 billion, started as a small investor in 2004 and has built his hedge fund into one of the most formidable in the world of finance. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, his hedge fund managed an equity portfolio worth more than $10.4 billion. Between June and September 2023, his fund made additional purchases in three stocks and reduced holdings in one stock. It did not sell any position completely.

Last August, Ackman announced that he would transfer some executive duties at his fund to Ryan Israel, one of the Pershing Square partners. The statement came at a time when markets were in turmoil, fears of a recession were looming over the economy and The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ). :March) Beating is taking place. However, Ackman assured investors that he is still involved in the money management process at the fund.

Since then, the value of Pershing’s equity portfolio has increased by more than $3 billion, a testament to the investing genius of the New York-born finance guru. One of the most famous bets he has made since August is against the 30-year Treasury bond in the United States. According to a report from the Financial Times, Ackman made about $200 million from the short, exiting the position earlier this month. Investors interested in learning from the billionaire’s investment strategy can check out his latest stock activity, which is discussed below.

The companies listed below were selected from Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2023. To provide readers some context for their investment choices, analyst ratings for the stocks are also discussed. Data from nearly 900 specific hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey through the second quarter of 2023 was used to identify the number of hedge funds holding stakes in each firm.

7. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:clamshell,

Number of hedge fund holders: 52

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway. The latest data shows that Pershing Square held 15 million shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (NYSE:CP) worth $1.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, representing 10.7% of the portfolio.

On September 12, investment advisor Argus maintained a buy rating on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (NYSE:CP) stock and lowered the price target from $92 to $84, noting that there was broad positivity on the company as the rail industry continued to deliver secular growth. Trends were shown. ,

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 52 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a $8.1 billion stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (NYSE:CP), compared to 48 with a stake of $7.7 billion the previous quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is one of the top stocks. Portfolios of specific investors.

In its first half 2023 investor letter, Pershing Square Holdings, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (NYSE: CP) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is a high quality business with significant earnings growth potential that operates in an oligopolistic industry with considerable barriers to entry and significant pricing power due to its high quality competitive transportation offering. After receiving regulatory approval from the Surface Transportation Board on March 15, Canadian Pacific closed the acquisition of Kansas City Southern on April 14 and renamed the combined company Canadian Pacific Kansas City. CPKC is a high quality business with significant earnings growth potential that operates in an oligopolistic industry with significant barriers to entry and significant pricing power due to its high quality competitive transportation offering. After receiving regulatory approval from the Surface Transportation Board on March 15, Canadian Pacific closed the acquisition of Kansas City Southern on April 14 and renamed the combined company Canadian Pacific Kansas City. …” (Click here to read full text)

6. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG,

Number of hedge fund holders: 152

We should note that Ackman also has a position in Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) shares of about $600 million and if we combine this with his $1.2 billion position in Class C shares, this is Ackman’s largest position in a company. The biggest situation will arise. Alphabet Inc. Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) offers various products and platforms such as Google Services, Google Cloud, etc. The latest data shows that Pershing Square has a stake in Alphabet Inc. at the end of the third quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:GOOG) had 9.3 million shares. Valued at $1.2 billion, representing 11.78% of the portfolio.

On November 16, investment advisor Wells Fargo acquired Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) maintained an Equal Weight rating on the stock and raised the price target to $129 from $126.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Texas-based investment firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) with 43 million shares worth more than $5.7 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Weitz Investment Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“For other quarterly contributors, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc., (META) have added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platform and Alphabet were the real standouts year-to-date. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks have rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operating execution and improved sentiment. Despite tremendous gains and attention, we think both Alphabet and Meta are undervalued.

5. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:hahh,

Number of hedge fund holders: 26

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and hospitality operating properties. Securities filings show that Pershing Square will own Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. at the end of the third quarter of 2023. (NYSE:HHH) had 16.8 million shares, worth $1.2 billion, which is 11.87% of the portfolio.

In early September, BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand said Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $110 from $150, noting that the stock was likely to trade at a discount to NAV until free cash. The flow became stable.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 26 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) had a stake of $1.4 billion, while 24’s stake was $1.3 billion last quarter.

In its first half 2023 investor letter, Pershing Square Holdings, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HHH) high-quality collection of well-located master-planned communities (“MPCs”) delivered resilient performance in the first half of 2023, led by a strong recovery in the housing market and robust leasing Movement in the company’s income producing operating assets. Mortgage interest rates have stabilized this year after rising sharply in 2022. The supply of home resale inventory remains constrained as homeowners are reluctant to sell their existing homes and seek more expensive mortgages. As a result, there has been a resurgence in demand for newly constructed homes. Amidst that backdrop, the relative affordability of HHH’s MPCs, which are located in low cost of living and low-tax states like Texas and Nevada, remains highly attractive to potential home buyers. New home sales at HHH’s MPC increased 11% year-over-year in H1 2023, reflecting strong demand for future land sales and causing the company to raise its guidance for full-year 2023 MPC land sales profits by 20%. Inspires to increase. Among HHH’s income-producing operating assets, net operating income (“NOI”) increased 6% on a same-store basis during the first half of the year due to improved leasing velocity and strong rental rate increases. The company’s office portfolio is benefiting from the “flight to quality” as companies and their employees are attracted to the desirability of HHH’s walkable and feature-rich MPC. Similarly, at the company’s condominium development in Ward Village, Hawaii, HHH continues to experience sustainable sales momentum with its latest condo tower already 83% pre-sold within nine months of its launch. In the most recent quarter, the company contracted to sell 43 units, which is an impressive 27% of the available unit inventory. At its Seaport development in New York City, the company is focusing on driving operational improvements at the recently opened Tin Building Food Hall, which is generating an operating loss in its first full year of operation…” (Read full text Click here for )

4. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:Less,

Number of hedge fund holders: 64

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. Pershing Square will acquire Lowe’s Companies, Inc. at the end of September 2023, according to regulatory filings. (NYSE:LOW) held 7 million shares worth $1.4 billion, representing 13.99% of the portfolio.

On October 18, Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith said Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $240 from $262, noting quarter-to-quarter stability in total domestic equity outflows.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 64 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) had a stake of $3.7 billion, compared to 67’s stake of $5 billion last quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), in addition to Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is one of the top stocks in the portfolios of elite investors.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Madison Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted some stocks and said Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“The five individual contributors below are Dollar Tree, Fiserv, Analog Devices, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), and Alcon. Both Analog Devices and Lowe’s Companies saw moderate end-market demand (in semiconductors and home improvement products, respectively) relative to strong levels over the past few years. Despite these near-term trends, we are very confident about the long-term trends of both markets.

Disclosure. nobody. Bill Ackman Stock Portfolio: 7 Top Stock Picks Originally published on Insider Monkey.

