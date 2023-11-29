Bill Ackman says US economy faces real risk of 'hard landing' if Fed doesn't cut interest rates soon

Bill Ackman said in a Bloomberg Podcast that he expects the US Federal Reserve to cut rates soon.

He said that if the Fed does not cut interest rates soon, there is a danger of a huge decline in the American economy.

To reduce rising inflation, the Fed has increased interest rates 11 times from March 2022

Bill Ackman expects the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in the first quarter of next year.

The Fed needs to cut interest rates soon to avoid a sharp decline in the US economy, the billionaire investor said on Bloomberg’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”

“I think there’s a risk of a tough situation if the Fed doesn’t start cutting rates soon,” said Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square, which has $16 billion of assets under management.

Ackman told Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of private equity giant Carlyle Group, that the Fed funds rate target rate is now in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, which is “very high” when inflation is below 3%.

“What’s happening is the real rate of interest, which impacts the economy, continues to rise as inflation declines,” Ackman said.

Higher interest rates reduce spending and control price increases. They also curb business investment, slowing the economy. While this is desirable in an economy that is running very hot, there are concerns about slowing it down too much amid macroeconomic uncertainties, including the Israel-Hamas war and China’s faltering economy.

Deutsche Bank analysis last week showed that for the first time since January 2021, more central banks are cutting rates than raising them.

While major central banks like the Fed and the European Central Bank are keeping rates steady for now, there is speculation that they too will start raising rates in the coming months.

Swiss bank UBS said earlier this month it expects the Fed to cut rates as the U.S. economy enters a recession around the second or third quarter of next year.

The global trend of interest rate cuts will provide relief to debtors as it will reduce the cost of borrowing for anything from mortgages to credit cards.

“There’s been a huge subsidy in terms of low interest rates, and most companies set their rates or their loans at very low rates, and certainly real estate investors,” Ackman said, referring to the very low interest rates before the Fed. has also done the same.” Current rate hike cycle. “He works until he’s done.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com