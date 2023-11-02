Bill Ackman says it's 'pathetic' that law firms and other corporations feel they have to 'police' anti-Semitism on university campuses

Bill Ackman continues to speak out against the divisive letter signed by Harvard student groups.

He said, “It is pathetic that we need to rely on law firms and corporations to control anti-Semitism on campus.”

Ackman said he spent the entire day at Harvard accusing its DEI staff of failing to respond to complaints.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman takes aim at university administration on Wednesday PostAccused him of failing to end anti-Semitism.

Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, has frequently spoken out against the group of 30 Harvard students who signed a controversial letter on October 7 condemning Israel for the Hamas attacks.

The reaction against the letter has been intense, as a truck with a billboard displaying the names and photos of those who signed it drove around campus, The Boston Globe reports.

And Ackman, a Harvard alum himself, called on the university to release the students’ names to prevent the CEO from “inadvertently” hiring them.

However, some people think the magnitude of his campaign is going too far. Even former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers said that Ackman was “getting a little carried away” and that asking for students’ names was “Joe McCarthy’s job.”

McCarthy was a senator who led a campaign during the 1950s to target people with left-wing politics and spread fear of communist influence in America. In modern language his name is often invoked in connection with exaggerated accusations and the idea of ​​a political conspiracy against those who espoused non-conformist ideals.

Ackman’s post on Wednesday cited a letter sent by law firms to deans of several law schools. “There is no place for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred based on bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or in our communities,” the letter said.

Ackman said, “It is pathetic that we need to rely on law firms and corporations to control anti-Semitism on campus.” “None of them would hire racist students or those who support terrorists.”

He said he spent the entire day at Harvard talking with students and faculty.

During this time, Aikman says she “learned” that the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion staff “do not respond to or take seriously the complaints of Asian, white (non-LGBTQ) or Jewish students, which partly “Tells you what’s happening on campus now.”

Ackman did not provide any specific evidence for this claim, and Insider has not been able to independently verify it.

Harvard did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside US business hours.

Source: www.businessinsider.com