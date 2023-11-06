New York CNN –

Billionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman has called on Harvard University to take steps to deal with the rise in “blatant anti-Semitism” and “anti-Israel attacks” on campus, as he described As a “serious” condition.

Ackman, who received an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Harvard, said failure to act would jeopardize “a vital source of Harvard’s revenue.”

Ackman said in a open letter University President Claudine Gay posted on Saturday on Have felt unsafe.

Ackman, who met with a group of more than 200 Harvard students and faculty last week, said the university administration was not doing enough to protect them.

“Jewish students are being bullied, physically intimidated, spat upon, and, in several widely circulated videos of one such incident, physically assaulted,” he said in a video. Wrote, which shows a clash at the compound, referring to the “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” demonstration.

Harvard Business School Dean Srikant Datar said in a statement that the confrontation was “disturbing” and had “shocked many of our students.”

“Reports have been filed with the (Harvard University Police Department) and the FBI, the facts are being evaluated, and it will be some time before we know the outcome of the investigation,” Datar wrote.

But in his letter, Ackman said further action is necessary. He said the students involved in the incident should face immediate suspension regardless of the pending investigation.

“Disciplinary actions of Harvard students should not be outsourced to the police department,” he wrote.

Ekman said students who chanted “intifada” during protests in support of Palestine and made what he called “abolitionist” statements toward Israel should also be subject to disciplinary action.

Harvard’s Slack chat, where some students are reportedly posting anti-Semitic statements and photos, should be closely monitored and those posting such things should be disciplined, he said.

When? contacted, Harvard admonishes CNN for earlier statements From Gay and Harvard Executive Vice President Meredith Wenik about community conduct.

In a previous statement, Gay said he had convened a group of advisers to create a plan to deal with anti-Semitism on campus.

“As we grapple with this resurgence of bigotry, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: Anti-Semitism has no place at Harvard,” Gay said in a speech at Harvard Hillel on October 27. “For years, this university has done little to confront its continued presence. not anymore.”

Tensions on the Harvard campus began shortly after the October 7 attacks when a coalition of student groups issued an anti-Israel statement. That letter blamed Israel solely for deadly attacks carried out by Hamas, although a spokesperson for the group later wrote in a statement that the group “strongly condemns violence against civilians – Palestinian, Israeli or otherwise.” “Protests.”

The letter sparked a storm of criticism, upsetting students and prompting some student groups to withdraw their support for the letter. (Some students said they had not seen the statement until after it was released.)

Ekman and others suggested that there should be employment consequences for students who sign the letter.

Last week, a group including some of the country’s most powerful law firms warned elite US universities that they would face recruiting problems if they did not take action on anti-Semitism on campus. Elite law firms often recruit directly from top law schools.

In his letter, Ackman acknowledged the success of that message and suggested that Harvard administrators warn students about the potential consequences.

“As Harvard students focus on their job and career prospects after graduation, disciplinary action by the administration for failure to meet University standards for appropriate conduct, which becomes part of a student’s permanent record , should serve as an effective deterrent to openly anti-Semitic acts on campus,” he wrote.

He said, “No law firm, corporation or graduate program will hire or admit an anti-Semitic or racist student.”

Harvard has so far had opposing donors, including a nonprofit founded by billionaire retail mogul Leslie Wexner and his wife Abigail. The Wexner Foundation said it was severing ties with Harvard University, and alleged that the school had been “under pressure” over Hamas attacks.

Wexner Foundation leaders said, “We are shocked and appalled by the abject failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unambiguous stand against the barbaric killings of innocent Israeli civilians.”

Ackman, who founded Pershing Square Capital Management in 2003, wrote in his letter: “Harvard has failed in recent weeks to meet its Title VI obligations, threatening a major source of funding for the university. ”

“Title VI of the Civil Rights Act requires universities to provide a school environment free from discrimination to all students, including students who are or are believed to be Jewish. The consequences of the university’s failure to meet Title VI requirements include revocation of federal funding,” he said.

He said, “At a time when many Jewish and non-Jewish alumni have publicly and privately shared these same concerns, Harvard’s vital sources of revenue are at risk.”

Lawrence Summers, former president of Harvard and Treasury Secretary in the Clinton administration, has condemned the strategy of donors withholding financial contributions as a means of influencing universities’ stances on issues.

“I believe universities’ adjustments should come from their conscience and conversations within their communities, not in response to financial pressure,” Summers told CNN last month.

Tension has risen on American college campuses as student groups clash over the Israel-Hamas war and an increase in anti-Semitic actions.

It has increased by 400 percent According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents (including assault, harassment, and vandalism) have occurred since October 7. At least 54 such incidents have been recorded on campuses.

Ackman said in his letter that Harvard’s lack of response to such incidents “has encouraged this anti-Semitic subgroup of the community to escalate their anti-Semitic actions.”

He wrote, “As the leader of Harvard, your words and actions are closely watched.” “As a result, the steps you have taken to address anti-Semitism at Harvard will be recognized around the world, and will serve as an example to other institutions seeking to eliminate anti-Semitism in all its forms.” Can contribute a lot.”

