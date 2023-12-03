Bill Ackman predicts Fed rate cut, gold near record high, and US economy hits strongest expansion since Q4 2021: This week's top economics news

This week was full of economic stories. From bill ackmanThe market got jittery amid bets of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as gold prices surged towards an all-time high. Meanwhile, US GDP growth for Q3 2023 topped preliminary estimates, showing the strongest expansion since Q4 2021. Other important stories were the Federal Reserve’s expected earnings miss and Fed Chair Powell’s cautious tone on inflation.

Bill Ackman bets on initial Fed rate cut:billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates sooner than market forecasts. Despite the absence of any rate cuts since the fastest rate hike in 40 years in March 2022, Ackman estimates a cut could happen as early as the coming quarter. Read the full article here.

Gold prices near all-time high:Gold prices crossed $2,040 per troy ounce on Tuesday, a level not seen since May 2023. Bullion is now close to its all-time high of $2,081, which was reached during the volatile session on May 4, 2023. Read the full article here.

Reduction in Fed’s income has increased the pressure on the treasury: According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve is projected to operate as a loss-making entity for the foreseeable future. This situation, a result of the current accommodative monetary policy stance, affects the Fed’s financial health and increases pressure on the Treasury. Read the full article here.

Fed Chairman Powell remains cautious on inflation: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted that it is “premature” to declare the Fed’s efforts substantially restrictive, signaling a readiness to further adjust policies if needed. His focus remained on core inflation, which remains at 3.5%, well above the Fed’s 2% objective. Read the full article here.

US GDP growth in the third quarter exceeded expectations: The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US economy displayed strong growth in the third quarter of 2023, surpassing early estimates. The second estimate projects annual GDP growth for the third quarter of 2023 at 5.2%, up from the initial figure of 5%. Read the full article here.

Navdeep Yadav

