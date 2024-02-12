Bill Ackman marvels at video from the 1930s that shows 'there are no fat people': 'Look how skinny everyone is'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman lamented the obesity epidemic in America after watching a 1930s video showing predominantly thin people in New York City.

Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, reacted to a clip posted by an X account that showed New Yorkers at a newsstand in Manhattan nearly a century ago.

“Take a look at New Yorkers in 1930, after a decade of economic prosperity,” Ackman wrote on his X social media account on Sunday.

“There were no gyms, SoulCycle, yoga classes or running shoes.”

Ekman said people did not have access to Ozempic in those days.

“Yet, look how skinny everyone is,” he wrote. “There is no obesity.”

Ackman also blamed “the food and soft drink industrial complex” as well as “the surveillance of our citizens’ health by our government.”

He said that “sugar and high fructose corn syrup consumption” was “probably” responsible.

Ekman’s post on X attracted thousands of comments, some of which were from people who noted that although people are generally more obese today, they are also more likely to live longer.

According to federal government statistics, life expectancy at birth in 1930 was 58 years for males and 62 years for females.

Last year, life expectancy in the US was 79 years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one-third of adults in the US were obese as of 2021.

That’s more than nearly a quarter of American adults in 2011. Some experts predict that half of all American adults will be obese by 2030.

By comparison, in the US in the early 1960s only 13% of the population was considered obese.

The rising rate of obesity has increased the demand for anti-diabetes drugs that are used for weight loss such as Ozempic, Vegovy and Monzaro.

The global market for anti-obesity drugs reached $6 billion last year and could grow to $100 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs forecasts.

Others responded to Ekman by saying that there were other differences in our lifestyle compared to 100 years ago.

Surveyor Frank Luntz commented, “There was no (or very little) sedentary lifestyle.”

Sahil Bloom, an entrepreneur, said that the price of junk food is lower than that of healthy food.

“Being overweight was costly,” Bloom wrote. “It’s cheaper to be overweight now.”

