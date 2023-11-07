Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, is a renowned billionaire institutional investor and hedge fund manager with a net worth of over $3.5 billion. The Harvard University-educated finance executive is known for his contrarian bets on the stock and bond markets.

In 2020, just days before the US announced a full lockdown, Ackman hedged his investments by predicting a complete shutdown of the economy through credit default swaps, making a profit of over $2 billion. Happened. Just days after Ackman implemented his strategy, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown, causing the stock market to crash.

Ackman also shorted 30-year US Treasuries, citing the Federal Reserve’s dovish market stance and predicting a decline in long-term bond prices. However, given the increasing market uncertainty, Ackman closed his short position, earning $200 million from the trade.

“There is too much risk for the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates,” Ackman said. “Recent data shows the economy is slowing.”

Pershing Square Holdings has gained 11.6% since the beginning of 2023 through Oct. 17, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average index’s gain over the same period.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings owns 953,608 shares Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), which has a weighting of 18.9% in the fund. Chipotle is up more than 49% year to date, making it one of their best equity investment bets this year. Ackman owns a 3.4% stake in Chipotle.

Chipotle is boasting top- and bottom-line growth in the latest quarter, driven by increased demand for dine-in, takeout and online ordering, as consumer spending levels remain high.

The multinational opened 62 new restaurants in the third quarter ended September 30, leading to an 11.3% year-on-year increase in revenue. The global fast-food restaurant chain’s earnings per share (EPS) rose 23% to $11.32 last quarter from the same period last year.

The Fortune 500 company is poised to maintain this growth rate next year, as it estimates 285 to 315 new restaurant openings globally in fiscal 2024.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) owns four well-known quick-service beverage and restaurant chains: Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs. It is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies, operating more than 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Ackman owns more than 23.3 million shares of Restaurant Brands, making it Pershing Square Capital’s second-largest stock holding, accounting for 16.7% of the fund’s assets.

Restaurant Brands International’s consolidated system-wide sales increased 10.9% year-over-year, or $1.1 billion, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. This momentum is expected to continue this quarter, as strong consumer spending levels are expected to drive growth this holiday season. In the restaurant area.

“I’m confident we’re well-positioned to enter 2024 with momentum,” said Josh Kobza, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.

KeyBanc Capital Markets has an Overweight rating on Restaurant Brands with a price target of $82, suggesting a potential upside of more than 22%.

Alphabet Inc.

Ackman owns more than 11 million shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLE). He owns more than 9.3 million shares of Google’s non-voting shares and 2.1 million shares of shares with voting rights.

Ackman’s investment in Alphabet stock represented about 12.9% of Pershing Square Capital’s portfolio as of June 30. Alphabet’s nonvoting-class stock is up 48.2% year-to-date, with the stock with voting rights up more than 47% so far this year.

While Google is ahead of Microsoft Corp. in the cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) areas. Although it lags behind its competitors, the company’s substantial advertising revenue compensates for this. The company reported advertising revenue of $59.65 billion in the third quarter, exceeding consensus analysts’ estimate of $59.12 billion. However, its cloud revenue came in at $8.41 billion, short of Wall Street’s estimate of $8.62 billion.

Google is taking steps to strengthen its position in the AI ​​and cloud industries by launching custom-built AI chips and AI-powered tools for its cloud software customers. Alphabet has pledged to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic AI, a major competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Photo: Bill Ackman. Collage created using Center for Jewish History, NYC on Wikimedia and photos by Angen Akurt on Unsplash

