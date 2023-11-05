Bill Ackman sent a letter to Harvard President Claudine Gay on Saturday.

He called for suspension and disciplinary action to curb anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activity.

Ackman had previously asked Harvard to reveal the names of students behind letters criticizing Israel.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is demanding suspension and tougher disciplinary action at Harvard in the latest expansion of his campaign against what he describes as “anti-Semitism” at his alma mater.

Ackman said that after meeting with students at the university last week, he believes the climate at Harvard is “getting worse and worse” as many Jewish students “are being bullied, physically intimidated. , being spat upon” and in some cases, being “physically attacked”. On Saturday he sent a letter of more than 3,000 words to Harvard President Claudine Gay, and posted again X on Saturday night.

Please see the below letter I sent today to the President of Harvard University: 4 November 2023 Dear President Gay, It is with regret that I am writing this letter to you. I never thought I would have to write a letter to the president of my alma mater about the impact of his actions… – Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) 5 November 2023

He also pointed to student Slack message boards being “rife with anti-Semitic statements, memes and images.”

He also cited pro-Palestine protesters on campus as a problem, who chanted, “Intifada! Intifada! Intifada! From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” “Intifada” is a reference to the previous Palestinian uprising in Gaza, which is surrounded by Israeli and Egyptian military forces, who for decades have controlled who – and what – can come and go from the small strip of land.

ekman first called the university To publicly release the names of students who signed a letter criticizing Israel in the days following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, in order to ensure that the CEO did not “inadvertently hire” them Don’t keep “but”.

In his latest message, Ackman urged Gay to take immediate action to address the outbreak of activities criticizing Israel on campus, noting his initial support in condemning Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. The “failure” had “opened the door to a wave of anti-Semitic protests and actions leading to anti-Israel attacks on campus.”

Until recently, Harvard “was an extremely comfortable place to be Jewish and/or Israeli,” Ekman wrote, noting that his daughter, who graduated from the university in 2020, said that while she was on campus, Anti-Semitism was “non-existent” during the time.

In his letter, Ackman outlined seven steps for Gay’s administration, which included immediately suspending such students. were verbally and physically attacked An Israeli student in his first year at Harvard Business School. He called for disciplinary action to be taken against protesters who chanted “Intifada” and for the university to review its Slack message boards and refer students making anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian comments for disciplinary action.

He urged the university to “reach out publicly” to collect and investigate any instances of anti-Semitic acts from students – and take disciplinary action if necessary.

Ackman also called for the creation of a task force to review the actions of Harvard’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belief and publicize the results to better understand the “sources” of anti-Semitism at the university.

Finally, he asked Gay to clarify that Harvard’s commitment to free speech does not extend to “certain types of hate speech” or “fighting words” that incite violence, adding that he does not believe in free speech at Harvard. A task force should be formed to understand why it consistently ranks low in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) annual college free speech rankings.

While Gay has rejected Ackman’s request to publish the names of the students who signed the letter, he has issued several statements over the past several weeks condemning the attacks, calling them “barbaric atrocities carried out by Hamas.” . video address On 12th October.

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear: Anti-Semitism has no place at Harvard,” Gay said in his latest comments, delivered Oct. 27 at Harvard Hillel, a community for Jewish life at Harvard.

He said, “As president, I am committed to tackling this deadly hatred with urgency. Anti-Semitism at Harvard has a very long and shameful history. Over the years, this university has struggled to confront its continued presence.” Has done very little for. Not anymore.” , noting that she had assembled a group of advisors, including faculty, staff, alumni, and religious leaders from the Jewish community, to serve as a guide moving forward.

Gay, who assumed her role as Harvard president in late September – about a week before the Hamas terrorist attacks – is the first person of color and second woman to serve as Harvard president, According For the Harvard Crimson.

Ackman and Gay did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

Source: www.bing.com