Bill Ackman calls for suspension of Harvard Law Review editor who attacked Jewish student

Harvard alumnus Bill Ackman is demanding that his institution take disciplinary action against a group of pro-Palestinian students — among them the editor of the prestigious Harvard Law Review — who were caught in a viral video assaulting a Jewish colleague on campus during a demonstration. Are seen encircling the. Attack on Israel by Hamas on 7 October.

Ackman went to the Ax and demanded that Harvard suspend students blocking the path of a man described as an Israel supporter in the video.

One of the pro-Palestinian students has been identified as Ibrahim Bharmal, editor of the Harvard Law Review.

“How does this guy remain editor of the Harvard Law Review?”. Ackman expressed surprise in a post on his former social media account on Wednesday.

“How are these students not suspended immediately? How does this not violate @HarvardCode of conduct for students? billionaire hedge fund manager Ackman wrote on X.

“How would Harvard have responded if the affected student had been Black, Latino, or LGBTQIA?”

Amateur video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of pro-Palestinian students holding traditional Arab headscarves while a student, believed to be Jewish, is seen standing in front of a student.

“Shame, shame, shame!” Pro-Palestinian students are seen shouting as they block the path of a student who tries to walk away.

A viral video filmed last month shows Harvard students cornering a pro-Israel student on campus. Twitter/@AvivaKlompas Palestinian supporters hold traditional Arab headscarves while someone believed to be a Jewish student walks by.Twitter/@AvivaKlompas

The post sought comment from Bharmal and Harvard.

Since Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which killed at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers, Ekman has been outspoken on social media.

The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management received the support of at least a dozen other business executives who pledged not to hire Harvard students who are members of organizations that have blamed Israel for Hamas atrocities. A letter was circulated.

Ken Griffin, another hedge fund billionaire who graduated from Harvard, demanded that school administrators forcefully condemn Hamas.

Griffin, CEO of Citadel, which has donated nearly $500 million to Harvard, has promised not to hire leaders of student groups who have signed an anti-Israel letter.

The move to deny students employment opportunities goes too far for former Treasury Secretary and former Harvard President Larry Summers.

Summers, who criticized school administrators for not publicly condemning the Hamas attacks and the student letter, said he did not support Ackman’s call to reveal the names of students involved in the groups that wrote the letter. Had added my name along with it.

Ackman also weighed in on a letter sent Wednesday by more than a dozen of the most powerful law firms on Wall Street warning university deans not to hire students involved in anti-Semitic harassment or discrimination on college campuses. Will not keep.

“It is pathetic that we need to rely on law firms and corporations to control anti-Semitism on campus,” Ackman wrote in response to the letter, which was led by Sullivan and Cromwell Senior Chair.

Ackman also commented on a viral video in which an unidentified man, believed to be a Harvard student, is declaring his “love” for Hamas.

He said he does not support efforts to name the man who is seen wearing a face covering in the clip, although he said TikTok was being accused of “massively manipulating public opinion” in Hamas’ favor. “Possibly” should be banned.

TikTok has denied the claim.

