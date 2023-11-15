Insights from Pershing Square’s latest 13F filing reveal key moves

William Ackman, who is renowned for his active investing approach, has made significant changes to his portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. As head of Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman is known for targeting undervalued companies and advocating strategic changes to unlock shareholder value. His latest 13F filing reveals a substantial increase to his position in Alphabet Inc., along with other major adjustments.

Bill Ackman Bolsters Bet on Alphabet Inc. with 2.71% Portfolio Impact

main term increases

During the third quarter, Ackman’s Pershing Square increased its stakes in three notable stocks:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw the most significant increase, with an additional 2,169,824 shares, bringing the total to 4,354,824 shares. This 99.31% increase in share count had a 2.71% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $569,872,270.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) also experienced a notable increase with an additional 972,647 shares, resulting in a total of 10,305,500 shares. This 10.42% increase in share count represents a total value of $1,547,679,990.

main position cut

Ackman’s strategy also included reducing positions in some stocks:

The most significant decline was Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) with a loss of 402,227 shares. This cut changed shares by -5.39% and impacted the portfolio by -0.84%. Lowe’s traded at an average price of $224.96 during the quarter and has seen a return of -9.94% over the past three months and a year-to-date return of 3.63%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, the investment portfolio of Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) consisted of 8 stocks. Top holdings include 16.65% in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), 14.82% in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), 14.75% in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), 14.00% in Lowe’s Companies Inc. . NYSE:LOW), and 11.87% in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH). Investments are primarily concentrated in four industries: consumer cyclicals, communications services, real estate and industrials, reflecting Ackman’s strategic focus on these sectors.

Bill Ackman Bolsters Bet on Alphabet Inc. with 2.71% Portfolio Impact

Bill Ackman Bolsters Bet on Alphabet Inc. with 2.71% Portfolio Impact

For value investors and those interested in following the investment strategies of industry gurus like Bill Ackman (Business, Portfolio), these portfolio adjustments provide valuable insights. Ackman’s increased stake in Alphabet Inc., in particular, highlights his confidence in the tech giant’s ability to drive growth and value realization. It will be interesting to see how these strategic moves play out in the coming months as market conditions evolve.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general insight and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: www.bing.com