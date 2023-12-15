Bill Ackman adopts Wall Street strategy in Ivy League battle in effort to oust Harvard president cnn business

New York CNN –

When Bill Ackman, the financier who became rich by betting on companies’ stocks, decided to wage war against the Harvard president, he relied on a strategy that has earned him a reputation as one of the most ruthless investors on Wall Street.

Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who sits on the law school’s board, and some other deep-pocketed donors are angry at what they see as Harvard’s inaction on anti-Semitism on campus. This anger reached boiling point earlier this month when Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, stumbled during congressional testimony and failed to fully condemn hate speech calling for genocide against Jews — comments such as For which he later apologized.

Of all the donors who have threatened to withdraw their money from Harvard, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, and others, none has been as relentless as Ackman. Posted by Billionaire open letterTweeted and even pressured Hamas to publicly identify students expressing anti-Israel sentiment in the days following the attack.

Specifically, Ackman wants Gay, the first black woman to lead Harvard, to be fired. To that end, he has claimed on X (without evidence), that Harvard hired gays only to meet diversity requirements. He has described Gay as unqualified for the job and accused him of plagiarism – a charge he and Harvard deny.

All of Ackman’s crowd-pleasing activity to try to influence public opinion comes straight from the activist short-selling playbook that he practically wrote. Simply put, activists win when the company they have bet against fails. One of the most important tools for executing such a play: a large, booming megaphone.

CNN reached out to Ackman through his company, Pershing Square Capital Management. Representatives did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Ackman made his fortune as the founder and CEO of Pershing Square, a heavyweight hedge fund that scored big wins by taking big stakes in companies like JC Penney, Target and Wendy’s. But more recently, after some notable losses in the 2010s, Ackman has steered the fund away from the activist-short strategy he is known for.

In the spring of 2022, Ackman announced that he had “permanently” retired from activist short-selling.

Of course, old habits don’t die easily, and Ackman, who is 57 and worth just $4 billion according to Forbes, clearly hasn’t made the move.

His message to Harvard is no different from the one he’s given to businesses he’s targeted in the past: Run your business like I say, or let me and my followers ruin your stock (and your reputation). Try doing it. The financial saber-rattling succeeded in bringing other big donors and right-wing pundits into line with its vision. But it also prompted anger among conservative activists, some of whom retaliated by firing dozens of students whom Aikman had accused of making anti-Semitic speeches.

Ackman’s campaign to oust Harvard’s president hit a major hurdle this week when the university’s board sided with him. But that hasn’t silenced Ackman, who continues to voice his complaints on social media and make allegations of anti-Semitism against Harvard. This is also part of the short-seller playbook: keep hitting your target no matter what.

However, Ackman’s strategy for implementing this ruthless capitalist maneuver against a respected Ivy League school may have one major hitch: Harvard is not Wall Street.

Infamously, Ackman bet $1 billion in 2012 against Herbalife, a multi-level marketing company selling dietary supplements. He claimed that the bet was an ethical choice and that Herbalife was a scam. But he had a powerful foil: Carl Icahn, a rival activist investor, who promoted the company’s stock as vigorously as Ackman had ruined it. In 2018, Ackman liquidated his short bet, and Icahn claimed he made $1 billion from the ordeal.

Similarly, Ackman may face competition from Harvard. Despite his attacks, more than 700 faculty members, 800 black alumni and finally, on Tuesday, Harvard’s highest governing board came to Gay’s defense. At Harvard, Ackman isn’t just going up against C-suite executives and corporate board members, he’s taking on a group of donors and power players who are just as rich and savvy as he is — including billionaire Penny Pritzker. , who are the largest members of the Harvard Corporation. Senior leader.

Harvard is a private institution, and the people Ackman needs to convince to stop supplying money are not just everyday shareholders, but also wealthy donors, who have heretofore not publicly acknowledged Gay or Harvard’s reputation as outspoken. Has not been condemned as much as he has.

Even if that were the case, Harvard might be able to withstand punishment. Harvard’s endowment of approximately $51 billion is larger than the GDP of some small countries.

Ackman began speaking out about Harvard’s approach to dealing with anti-Semitism on campus shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack. He called out the students who blamed Israel for the attack to be thrown out So that “none of us unknowingly hires them”.

Later, he said on X that the leaders of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania should “resign in disgrace” over his congressional testimony.

His campaign against Gay did not succeed in ousting him. But Ackman raised the banner for an army of pundits and wealthy donors who are waging attacks against the leftist agenda on college campuses.

akman this week Condemned it Doxxing trucks are roaming Harvard’s campus displaying the names and faces of students and describing Gay as “Hamas’ best friend ever.” But in a follow-up post on X, he suggested that the trucks harassing gays may serve a legitimate purpose.

“Maybe doxxing trucks will give President Gay some perspective on what it’s like to be Jewish and/or Israeli @Harvard, He wrote on X.

If Harvard were a publicly traded company, its stock would have fallen as Ackman went on the offensive, causing other investors to flee. But Harvard is not beholden to shareholders with a fiduciary duty to maximize value. As a private institution, it serves a range of parties, including students, faculty, and alumni, many of whom share the notion that a wealthy donor can exercise such great influence.

“We can’t function as a university if we’re accountable to random rich people and the mobs they raise on Twitter,” Harvard Law School professor Ben Adelson told The New York Times this week.

Former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill did what was ultimately a full-scale rebellion against her: A donor threatened to withdraw a $100 million gift from the university. Politicians demanded his ouster. And his own boards at Wharton and Penn eventually rebelled against him.

Ackman also has some powerful allies on his side. New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has not dropped her calls for the removal of Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who, like Gay, struggled to say whether calling for the massacre of Jews on campus would violate school rules. .

Stefanik and her colleagues have continued to investigate anti-Semitism on campuses, and Ackman has continued to beat the drum against gays.

If there’s any lesson to be learned from Ackman’s Herbalife saga, it’s that Ackman rarely backs down, even if it costs him a small fortune.

