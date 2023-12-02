Biggest loss in used EV market with biggest drop in prices in 2023

Prices of all used vehicles are falling, but none are falling as fast as electric cars

December 2, 2023 at 10:45 am

The pandemic caused a surge in prices of all vehicles, especially used vehicles. The good news for buyers is that prices are starting to decline again. However, while the bubble for used cars is deflating, it has burst for second-hand EVs.

In October 2023, the average price of used vehicles one to five years old fell 5.1 percent across the market compared to the same month a year earlier. However, buyers are now paying an average of 33.7 percent less for an older EV in 2023 than in 2022.

In fact, according to iSeeCars report, the five used vehicles whose average transaction prices have declined the most since 2022 are all electric. These include Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S.

Top 10 biggest used vehicle price drops for October

Their values ​​have declined between 24.7 and 30.6 percent, and the presence of multiple Tesla vehicles is no surprise. In addition to leading the EV market in the US, the automaker has been steadily lowering the prices of its new vehicles this year, pushing down the prices of its used models.

Although the prices of used EVs have dropped significantly, their average prices are still generally higher than those of used vehicles. While the typical second-hand EV sold for $34,994 in October 2023, the average for all used vehicles was $30,972.

The high price of second-hand EVs also helps explain the steep decline of this segment. In October 2022, the average second-hand vehicle sold for $32,627. Meanwhile, the typical price of a used EV was 62 percent higher, at $52,821.

While EV prices are falling back down to earth, hybrid prices are coming down more slowly. Like their all-electric counterparts, hybrids continued to sell for a slightly higher price than the average vehicle ($31,511), but their value has declined by only 9.6 percent since 2022.

It remains to be seen whether prices in these segments have bottomed out, but as the used vehicle market recovers from the pandemic, there inevitably remains some uncertainty about where prices will normalize.

Segment wise decline in used vehicle prices

Source: www.carscoops.com