LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Big tobacco companies that have turned to new nicotine products, including Philip Morris International (PMI) and British American Tobacco, stand to lose the most if tobacco alternatives take hold of cigarettes, investors and analysts say. Have to face the same rules.

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged governments to impose tobacco-style controls on vapes, fearing they are making new users addicted to nicotine.

This could pose a problem for tobacco companies developing alternative nicotine products, as tighter restrictions and increasing awareness of health risks impact their cigarette businesses.

PMI, the world’s largest tobacco company by market value, has led the shift to smoking alternatives, helping its price-earnings ratio – a key market gauge of company valuation – grow to a greater extent than rivals. Is.

It also means it would suffer the most if stricter regulations were applied to nicotine products more widely, said Peter Fourie, manager of Sanlam’s Global High Quality fund, which holds tobacco stocks.

“That benefit probably won’t last,” he said of PMI’s high valuations.

He said the investment cases of companies like Imperial Brands would be less affected by such changes.

Imperial reset its strategy to focus on its core tobacco business in 2021, reducing its aspirations for new nicotine products after missing several sales targets and losing market share in its main cigarette division.

Rapid change unlikely

British American Tobacco is investing heavily in alternative products, focused on vaping and oral nicotine, and wants 50% of its revenue to come from these by 2035. PMI aims for two-thirds of net revenues to come from “smoke-free” products by 2030.

The bulk of the approximately $10.5 billion PMI invested in “smoke-free” products went into heated tobacco products, where the devices heat the tobacco without burning it in an effort to avoid harmful chemicals produced through combustion.

WHO’s vape recommendations come ahead of next year’s biennial summit of the 183 governments participating in a global tobacco control treaty, where countries are set to discuss new nicotine products including vapes and heated tobacco.

The UN agency has no authority over national nicotine regulations and only provides guidance. Although the treaty is binding, it is unlikely that the governments involved will soon adopt new rules on options as part of the agreement.

This is because the treaty was developed by consensus, and governments have very different views about how to approach new nicotine products.

Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, have placed vapes at the center of public health efforts to reduce death and disease caused by smoking. Elsewhere, in major markets such as India, vapes and heated tobacco products are banned entirely.

Brett Cooper, managing partner at equity research firm Consumer Edge, said countries that voluntarily adopt WHO guidance do so at different speeds. This is unlikely to lead to rapid, global change in regulating new nicotine products.

Still, any move toward stricter regulations puts tobacco companies at a disadvantage compared to today, Cooper said, while WHO’s caution makes it harder for them to lobby for more favorable regulations globally.

lack of competition

Both Cooper and Fourie noted that consumer demand for nicotine is unlikely to subside any time soon.

“As long as you don’t actually make nicotine a banned substance, these companies have future market opportunities,” agreed Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Harves Lansdowne, which holds tobacco company stocks.

Regulating new nicotine products has also proven difficult in many countries.

In the United States, manufacturers from China have flooded the market with illegal flavored vapes in recent years, taking advantage of poor enforcement after regulators tried to crack down on e-cigarettes.

Australia, where vapers need a prescription to obtain nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, is also struggling with an influx of illegal products.

This leaves tobacco companies having to compete with an onslaught of smaller players who often violate regulations.

Clayton and Chris Beckett, head of research at Quilter Cheviot, another tobacco investor, said more regulations – with proper enforcement – ​​could actually benefit major tobacco companies.

This would raise barriers to entry and reduce competition, Beckett said, which would allow tobacco companies to replicate the advantages they have over cigarettes, including the ability to charge higher prices.

“Translate a similar type of environment from combustible cigarettes to vaping and heated tobacco, and you’ll end up with the much larger market share that Big Tobacco currently has and a very profitable business,” Beckett said.

