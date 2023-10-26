(Bloomberg) — The so-called Magnificent Seven technology companies that have driven this year’s U.S. stock rally are reporting disappointing earnings, wiping $200 billion off their market value and threatening to push the S&P 500 into a correction. Has been.

Since the report, Google’s owners Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. And Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. All have declined, with Microsoft Corp. being the only bright spot. Amazon.com Inc. It publishes results after the close on Thursday, and the options market is projecting a one-day move for the stock of 8.1% in either direction – shaving nearly $100 billion off the market value.

The remaining two – Apple Inc. And Nvidia Corp. – Will be giving report next month.

Seven companies have been the story of this year in the stock market, with many of them fueling a frenzy of interest in artificial intelligence. Optimism is waning due to higher interest rates and war in the Middle East – the S&P 500 has fallen 8.8% from its 2023 peak, putting it within reach of the 10% downside that would be defined as a bull market correction. Has gone.

Yet there is still plenty of excitement left. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which is dominated by the Magnificent Seven, is up 31% for the year, meaning the market has plenty of room for downside.

The results of Meta will impact the market when trading starts on Thursday. The stock fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the social media giant dashed investors’ hopes for a long-term advertising recovery, saying it was due to the uncertain economic environment.

It comes after Alphabet lost about $180 billion in market value on Wednesday after the company’s cloud unit reported lower-than-expected profit. The loss was the biggest single-session market value loss for the search giant. Earlier in the month, Tesla’s value dropped $72 billion in a day following the results.

At the moment, the only ray of hope among the big seven is Microsoft. The Windows software maker added nearly $75 billion in market value on Wednesday after the software giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Alphabet and Microsoft, which lag Amazon in cloud infrastructure, are racing to boost their AI offerings as a way to make their platforms more attractive to customers. Their split results raise the bar for cloud computing leader Amazon when it reports earnings on Thursday.

