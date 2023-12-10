Big Tech's AI potential to deliver profits exceeds the S&P 500

(Bloomberg) — The fate of the S&P 500 increasingly hinges on whether a handful of the biggest technology companies can turn artificial intelligence investments into even greater profits.

Seven companies, including Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp, have accounted for nearly three-quarters of the index’s gains this year, a rally driven by investors’ passion for AI’s potential to disrupt large parts of the economy. Valuations are high, shares of companies are trading at an average of 32 times earnings. There is increasing pressure on companies to meet some of the earnings expectations underlying their ever-rising stock prices.

“We are getting closer to the moment when companies claiming AI-related profits will have to start showing it,” said Mark Lehman, chief executive of JMP Securities. “I am not calling for expansion of the multipliers next year; Returns will have to come from companies that are actually making better profits.”

Companies earned a record profit of $99 billion in the third quarter. Now that more is being asked of them, it’s proof of how high the stakes have become for stocks that have added nearly $5 trillion to the market’s value this year. At nearly 30% of the S&P 500, they have more influence on the benchmark than ever before.

Nvidia Corp has been the engine powering much of the group’s profit growth this year. It is the only megacap that has seen a significant jump in results as a result of demand for AI. The chip maker is projected to make profit of about $28 billion this year, up from about $4.4 billion last year. Most of the profits are generated from sales of so-called accelerator chips that are used to train the large-language models that underlie applications like ChatGPT.

Others in the group haven’t shown much AI advantage yet. Microsoft, the next best-placed company in AI, earned slightly less in the fiscal year ended in June than the year before due to a $13 billion investment in ChatGate owner OpenAI. For its next fiscal year, analysts, on average, expect earnings to grow 17%.

Stock prices are rising faster than earnings estimates. The average price-to-expected earnings ratio in the Group of Seven has risen to about 21 times the level at the start of the year, but is down from a July peak of 36. Some, like Facebook’s native Meta platform, are relatively cheap at 19 times. Tesla Inc., on the other hand, is the most expensive with 63 times expected earnings.

Some investors believe these levels may be too low. Nick Rubinstein, technology stock portfolio manager at Jennison Associates, is confident that AI profits will help sell some Big Tech stocks at bargain prices at current prices.

“I’m more excited now than I’ve been in a long time,” he said in an interview. “So many industries could benefit, while arms dealers should benefit even more from AI.”

Other members of the Big Seven include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. And Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Are included. The future gains of these giants, and the S&P 500 as a whole, will depend, at least to some extent, on the macro backdrop. Investors are pricing in rosy scenarios where the US avoids a recession and the Federal Reserve plans to move from raising rates this year to cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

Many are reluctant to predict that tech stocks will decline next year. If money managers have learned anything in 2023, it’s the folly of believing too strongly in year-ahead forecasts.

But even if shares don’t fall, it’s unclear how much they can rise if valuations are already so high, said Phil Segner, senior research analyst and co-portfolio manager at Leuthold Group. For example, Nvidia shares remained in a range for most of the second half of 2023, even as profits jumped.

“Getting on top of this trend has been a fool’s errand,” Segner said. “I can’t say that this will continue next year, but at some point, I think people need to be aware of the risk of the stocks that they have in their portfolios.”

