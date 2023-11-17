(Bloomberg) — Investors were given plenty of opportunities to fret about the outlook for tech giants this earnings season. Instead, they doubled down on a strategy that had worked all year: accumulating the biggest stocks.

That buying spree led to a sudden U-turn in the Nasdaq 100 stock index, which surged from correction territory to a 15-month high within three weeks, adding nearly $2 trillion to the market value.

With optimism that a recession will be avoided, Microsoft Corp. led the market in the last six weeks of the year despite market professionals’ inflated valuations. And Apple Inc. Like looking at the tech giants.

“The gap between the Magnificent 7 and the rest of the market continues,” said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI Roosevelt. “There is certainly a question as to whether or not there will be a catch and how it will happen. Whatever could be the reason for this, I am not worried about this happening in the near future.

Investors have stayed in despite disappointing results from companies like Apple and Meta Platform Inc., leading to third-quarter profits at some big tech companies that were higher than anticipated — raising concerns about whether such performance could be repeated. Is.

Big Tech’s growth status in doubt due to weak sales prospects

Investors like Benowitz are encouraged by signs that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, as well as evidence that demand for artificial intelligence services is beginning to boost the financial performance of companies beyond Nvidia Corp.

For example, Microsoft’s cloud-computing business saw revenue growth in the quarter from customers using products from ChatGPT-owner OpenAI. That helped push the software giant’s stock to record highs and close to a market cap of $3 trillion.

Rising profit estimates for Big Tech have helped ease stock valuations but they still remain high. The Nasdaq 100 is priced at 24 times estimated profits, down from a 2023 high of 27 times in July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Both Microsoft and Amazon are trading at more than 30 times profits and Apple is trading at 28.

Alibaba invests $22 billion as chip war reconsiders breakup

Still, there are questions about how sustainable the latest rally is. The Nasdaq 100 is giving a technical warning signal, with its Relative Strength Index near overbought levels – indicating the risk of a near-term correction.

The focus is now on Nvidia, whose quarterly earnings are due after market close on Tuesday. Wall Street is expecting a third consecutive blow-out report due to strong demand for chips used in AI computing. But with stocks closing at a record high on Tuesday, there is a risk of disappointment given the heightened expectations.

Investors will be keen to see how tightening U.S. restrictions on chip exports affect Nvidia’s outlook, at a time when the escalating fight between the U.S. and China has prompted a sharp reversal in corporate strategy at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“The bar is very high,” Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rowland wrote in a research note Thursday. “We expect nothing less than another strong quarter for Nvidia, but investors seem to be expecting it already.”

Still, Big Tech’s earnings growth is promising enough to ease investors’ doubts about valuations, said Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital. He chose Nvidia, whose rise of more than 200% this year has made it the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.

“Maybe 40 times forward earnings on Nvidia — maybe that sounds expensive,” he said. “But when you expand the charts, it’s not really off the charts, so to speak. everything is relative.”

Applied Materials Inc., the biggest U.S. maker of chipmaking machinery, slipped in late trading after a report that it faces a U.S. criminal investigation for allegedly violating export restrictions to China.

Complex Qualcomm Inc. Due to the complexity of replacing the component, Apple Inc. has fallen even further behind in its billion-dollar effort to make modem chips for the iPhone.

The escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech dominance has led to one of the most surprising reversals of corporate strategy ever: On Thursday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. planned to spin off and delist its $11 billion cloud business. Withdrawn the plan.

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said he expects China to be a “leader” in artificial intelligence, and said it is important for the US to cooperate with the Asian nation on both regulation and innovation.

International Business Machines Corp. suspended its advertising on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after a watchdog group found ads for the technology company near pro-Nazi posts.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI Inc., believes that humanity is “on a path to self-destruction as a species right now”, but he said that artificial intelligence could be a solution.

–With assistance from Elena Popina, Jessica Menton and Subrata Patnaik.

