Big tech, trade groups react to Biden’s AI executive order

President Biden signs a sweeping executive order Artificial Intelligence (AI) On Monday it will have implications for the development and deployment of AI tools across the economy — drawing reaction from some of the largest US tech companies and the Chamber of Commerce.

Biden’s executive order requires AI developers to share safety testing results with the federal government, as well as requires agencies to report on the potential labor market impacts of AI and strengthens federal support for workers facing labor disruptions. There is a need to study the alternatives. The executive order also directs agencies to foster a “fair, open, and competitive AI ecosystem” that includes small businesses and requires the Commerce Department to develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking AI-generated content.

Tom Quadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, in a statement emphasized the intensity of U.S. competition with China on AI development and said it is “unclear which country will emerge as the global leader, creating significant “Security concerns are increasing.” The United States and its allies.”

President Biden signed a sweeping executive order on artificial intelligence on Monday.

“It is important for the United States to lead the effort to create a risk-based AI regulatory and policy framework that is reinforced by industry standards and promotes the safe and responsible development and use of this transformative technology,” Quadman said. “The Biden administration’s AI executive order is a step toward achieving that goal, but more work is needed.”

Quadman said the Chamber of Commerce appreciates the executive order’s emphasis on attracting high-skilled workers, accelerating standards development and strengthening intergovernmental coordination.

However, they said short time frames for agency actions could limit stakeholder input and lead to ill-informed rulemaking that undermines intergovernmental cooperation. He added that “Agencies like the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) should not see this as a license to act as they wish – all agencies should continue to act within the limits of their congressional mandate and adhere to the major question principle.” Should be as expressed by the Supreme Court.”

Big tech companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet, also weighed in on the executive order.

Kent Walker, president of Global Affairs, said, “We are reviewing today’s executive order, and we are confident that our long-term AI responsibility practices will be consistent with its principles.” Google and Alphabet , said on Monday. “We look forward to constructively engaging with government agencies to maximize the potential of AI – including making government services better, faster and more secure.”

Microsoft, which has invested heavily in artificial intelligence through Bing and OpenAI, and Google are among the big tech companies competing in the AI ​​field.

Brad Smith, Vice President and President of Microsoft Said that the executive order is “another important step forward in the governance of AI technology.”

“This order builds on the White House’s voluntary commitments to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and complements international efforts through the G7 Hiroshima Process,” Smith said. “AI promises to reduce costs and improve services for the federal government, and we look forward to working with U.S. officials to fully realize the power and promise of this emerging technology.”

Amazon is implementing AI tools in its various products.

One Amazon spokesperson “As one of the world’s leading developers and deployers of AI tools and services, Amazon supports the safe, secure, and responsible development of AI technology. We are committed to supporting our customers in the public sector and industry,” it said in a statement. Committed to doing.” Work to implement the executive order, and play your role in establishing the necessary safeguards to foster innovation, develop the AI ​​workforce, and advance the safe and responsible use of AI.”

