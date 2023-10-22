Big-tech results will decide ‘where we go from here’ amid investor caution. If it wasn’t for a company they would have fallen

When major US banks reported quarterly results this month, they gave mixed signals on the economy and the market seemed optimistic.

But big tech giants Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook’s parent company Metaplatforms Inc. With this week’s cleanup, the results could set the direction of the earnings reporting season in the coming weeks. And in the coming weeks, results from giant chipmaker and AI darling Nvidia Corp. may play the biggest role in defining that path.

“It has felt like a bear market starting with the rating agencies downgrading U.S. debt,” Ken Mahoney, chief executive of Mahoney Asset Management, said in email comments Friday. “Tech earnings next week will decide where we go from here.”

He added, “If we get a beatdown from some of the heavy hitters and a rise, that will boost the market and then we will have analysts rushing to update their models and look for price target upgrades.”

Microsoft MSFT, -1.40% and Alphabet GOOGL, -1.56% GOOG, -1.61% reported Tuesday. Meta Meta, -1.33% reported on Wednesday, while Amazon AMZN, -2.52% on Thursday. Meta and Amazon, which have massive market valuations, are among the companies that are expected to post huge earnings growth, although Wall Street currently expects a modest decline in per share profit for the S&P 500 index SPX. Is.

Still, Nvidia, which reports next month, will likely be the heaviest lifter overall, according to FactSet.

“NVIDIA is expected to be the largest contributor to earnings growth for the entire S&P 500 for the third quarter,” FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters said in a report Friday. “If this company were excluded, the blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 for Q3 would increase from -0.4% to -1.8%.”

The four big tech companies will report results this week, following JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -1.61% Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said U.S. consumers and businesses “remain generally healthy,” while Citigroup Inc. expects a “mild recession.” First half of next year.

While AI growth remains the north star for the tech industry and investors, analysts can start to delve deeper into the short-term costs. The industry also hasn’t fully shrugged off concerns about more cautious IT, cloud and digital-advertising spending, with businesses still hesitant amid lingering concerns about a weaker economy ahead. And this month, Barron’s pointed to recent warnings from low-profile tech companies. Then, there is deeper regulatory scrutiny, as governments struggle to control the size of the industry’s biggest players.

Still, Wall Street’s expectations could be worse. Alphabet reports it faces a major antitrust battle with the government. But analysts expect good search-driven ad revenue and better performance from YouTube. And in Meta, some analysts expect ad sales to improve as well.

Some Wall Street analysts also expect solid results from Microsoft – which has invested in ChatGPT maker OpenAI – as trends in its Azure cloud business are similar. The company closed its deal to buy video-game maker Activision Blizzard last week after months of wrangling with regulators.

Meanwhile, at Amazon, analysts will be keeping an eye on holiday season spending and forecasts for a rebound e-commerce overall, a potential improvement in its cloud business and any commentary on the FTC’s lawsuit against it. Analysts currently expect minimal financial impact on Amazon and an uphill battle for the agency, which has accused the online retailer of raising prices and making service worse, as well as “exploiting its monopoly power.”

This week’s earnings

Elsewhere in the tech industry, Intel Corporation INTC, -2.10% and International Business Machines Corporation IBM, -0.62% reported gains this week. Similarly, streaming platform Spotify Technology SPOT, -0.03% is trying to expand beyond music and podcasts because steady profits are difficult to find. Toy maker Mattel Inc. MATTE, -1.30% and Hasbro Inc., -0.99% also released earnings, as Mattel’s momentum from the “Barbie” movie comes up against questions about toy demand and other efforts to turn classic toys into content.

Results from General Electric Co. GE, -0.81% , 3M Co. MMM, -0.59% and Boeing Co. BA, -1.50% are also due. Coca-Cola Co. KO, +0.40% , Snap Inc. SNAP, -2.18% and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, -0.89% also reports. According to FactSet, for the coming week, 160 S&P 500 companies will report results, including 12 companies from the Dow.

Call to put on your calendar

UPS, GM, Ford, and the unions are reshaping them: Package-deliverer United Parcel Service Inc., which reports results Thursday, has struck a deal with the Teamsters union. Automakers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., which reported Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, are still locked in negotiations with the United Auto Workers.

These discussions have been part of a larger push on behalf of workers in the nation’s supply chains, following initial deals struck with longshoremen and rail workers over the past year, as workers seek larger pandemic-era profits enjoyed by their employers and businesses. Fight for tax cuts and businesses and consumers are worried about shipment delays and higher prices.

The UAW said Friday it has made progress in negotiations with the Big Three auto-makers. But comments from executives, particularly GM GM, +1.13% and Ford F, +0.95% , could still add more drama to those talks, as both companies grapple with electric-vehicle production and the impact of higher interest rates. Also deals with worries. Sales.

And while UPS UPS, -0.07% predicts modest cost increases from the Teamsters deal as it hinges on technical efficiency, it will report as analysts wonder what kind of business it has lost in sometimes tense negotiations with the union, Looking for more clues about it. And with demand for package delivery from shoppers and retailers still weak as higher prices force more restrained spending, other shipping companies have warned they are not out of the freight recession yet.

numbers to watch

Visa, MasterCard and credit-card expenses: Credit-card giant Visa Inc. V, -0.18% and MasterCard Inc. MA, -0.89% reports results on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Shares of Discover Financial Services DFS, -2.84% fell after both rivals report that executives there warned of “some signs of stress” among customers and set aside more money to cover loan losses. . Although the three companies aren’t exactly the same — Visa and MasterCard don’t actually issue their own cards — Wall Street is still looking for a read-through, amid concerns that the Fed’s higher interest rates will dampen consumer spending. Can.

