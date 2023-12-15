Big Tech lags behind in this rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on December 14, 2023 in New York City.

US stocks continued to rise and the Dow reached a new high on Thursday. They were boosted by a decline in US Treasury yields, with 10-year yields falling below 4% for the first time since August. Asia-Pacific markets remained bullish on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 2.5%, leading the sector’s gains, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 continued its six-day winning streak, rising about 0.9%.

unequal Chinese economy

China’s industrial output rose 6.6% year-on-year in November. The figure not only beat expectations for 5.6% growth, but it was also the fastest expansion in nearly two years. But the country’s economy is still uneven: Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 10.1% from a year earlier. Home prices in China also fell 0.3% month-on-month, the fifth consecutive month of decline.

major central banks halted

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 4%, a record high for the euro zone. The central bank also cut its projections for the region’s economic growth for 2023 and 2024. Similarly, the Bank of England kept its key interest rate steady at 5.25%, with the Swiss National Bank holding it steady at 1.75%. But Norway’s Norges Bank unexpectedly raised rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

Intel competes with Nvidia

Intel announced Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip targeted at running generative AI software. The Gaudi3 will launch next year and compete with Nvidia’s H100 – which runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT – and AMD’s upcoming Mi300X. At Intel’s launch event, the chip maker also announced new Core Ultra chips for Windows laptops and PCs, and Xeon chips for servers.

[PRO] New to Goldman’s list

Goldman Sachs maintains a “Conviction List”, a list of the bank’s “curated and active” selections of global stocks that it considers worth buying. Here are four notable additions to the list, one of which is a technology company with more than 100% upside potential, according to Goldman.

US markets extended their rally, inspired by the Fed’s dovishness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43% after breaking the 37,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, setting another record high. The S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19%.

The rally’s momentum cooled on Thursday as Big Tech, which has a disproportionately large impact on indices, saw losses. Microsoft fell 2.25%, Amazon fell 0.95% and Meta fell 0.47%.

Bankim Chadha, chief US equity and global strategist at Deutsche Bank, believes market growth outside of Big Tech may be more pronounced next year. “We’re hoping to broaden the rally, so I’d look elsewhere for now,” Chadha said.

However, Big Tech’s losses on Thursday were outweighed by gains in other sectors.

Bank stocks – which benefit from loose monetary policy as more liquidity flows through the system – had a good day. Western Alliance Bancorp rose 9.35%, Charles Schwab jumped 7% and Citizens Financial Group jumped 6.63%, giving the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF a 4.83% gain.

And according to RBC Capital analysts, they could continue to outperform the general US stock market in 2024.

“In the second half of 2024, we see continued improvement in fundamentals as the Federal Reserve gradually lowers the federal funds rate, loan growth begins to accelerate, loan loss provisions begin to decline and through share repurchases Capital return begins to accelerate,” said RBC.

So the rally next year could actually be broader, as more sectors benefit from the Fed’s successive interest rate cuts.

Additionally, if November’s retail sales are better than expected, consumer spending – which makes up about 70% of US GDP – will remain stable or even increase, raising expectations of a soft landing.

