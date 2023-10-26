Big tech earnings boost stock market. This time they won’t be enough

At a time when the stock market needs it, big tech earnings are not giving a clear story.

A look at Microsoft’s results tells an investor that business-to-business spending may be growing again and the decline in cloud spending has slowed. A peak at Google’s release tells investors otherwise.

The result is a familiar feeling for investors last month: little confidence in what might happen next. Google shares sold off nearly 9%, while Microsoft salvaged a 3% gain, as a rise in bond yields once again dragged broader indexes down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) traded its lowest in nearly eight months. The worst was one day.

“There’s a real spread,” said Rick Ryder, BlackRock’s global CIO, referring to the earnings of Microsoft and Alphabet. “We’re getting a series of conflicting signals in the markets. That’s why the markets are so volatile, so uncertain.”

The signals Ryder mentioned have been building in both directions over the past month as the debate over what’s next for the Federal Reserve in the fight to reduce inflation has dominated markets.

There are some outside-the-norm risks, like the simmering geopolitical feud in the Middle East, and the 22-day saga in Washington that ended with a new House Speaker, but there’s still a “good news story,” according to Quantigo managing director Melissa. “bad news” situation. brown.

“It’s good news that the uncertainty has gone away,” Brown told Yahoo Finance Live. “On the other hand, it could be replaced by a different uncertainty about whether the government is going to shut down and what exactly is going to happen with spending.”

Other stories are more market-focused. There are signs that the fiscal tightening caused by the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hike campaign could stifle an otherwise resilient economy. And some still called for more rate hikes as inflation begins to slow its way down.

But the important thing is that, as Ryder pointed out, not all the news is negative. The economy has still shown resilience. And supported by a strong labor market and rising manufacturing activity, a soft landing remains on the way.

In short, it leaves markets in a “scary place,” according to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“Although upside risks remain, downside risks have increased, the prospects have blurred and we do not believe the pause in the S&P 500 rally we called for in early August will last,” Calvasina wrote in a note on Monday. is not over yet.”

She maintains 4,250 calls on the S&P 500, which would be about 1.5% higher From Wednesday’s closure.

Earning ‘famine’

Market strategists had expected the earnings to be a catalyst to break stocks out of their recent bond-driven rut. But, this has not happened.

Evercore ISI’s Julian Emmanuel described the current earnings season as “a relative famine for positive earnings announcement price reactions” in a research note Wednesday.

Of the 128 S&P 500 companies that reported earnings entering Wednesday’s trading session, companies that beat expectations for both earnings and revenue per share saw their stocks rise 0.3% the following day. Over the past five years, those companies have seen The average went up 1%.

Mrs. is also giving more pain. Companies that miss on both the top and bottom lines see their shares decline by about 5% the next day. Over the past five years, this growth has averaged closer to 3.1%.

The earnings results this quarter are causing a tremendous reaction in stocks.

It is well documented at this point that the stock market rally this year was largely driven by the ‘Magnificent 7’. Combined, the stocks have a market cap to move the market.

But when stocks need a boost, the mega-cap market is like everything else: mixed. Microsoft and Meta moved forward following their report. Alphabet and Tesla declined, leaving the market with no clear direction.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com